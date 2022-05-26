Strength Scoop - Thursday May 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Notre Dame: John Wagle has joined the staff as associate athletics director, sports performance. He spent the past four seasons working with the Kansas City Royals, most recently as the Director-Performance Science/Player Development.

Delta State: Delta State University is looking to hire a Director of Strength and Conditioning for the entire athletic department. JOB SUMMARY: The Certified Strength and Conditioning coach will serve in the Department of Athletics and assist in the daily operations of the weight room. This position will facilitate the strength and conditioning training of athletes. They will assist with the development of exercise routines and nutritional intake, exercise supervision, tracking athlete progress, and adjusting exercise plans accordingly. The Strength and Conditioning coach both designs and implements full-scale fitness programs as well as provide educational outreach related to Health and Wellness grant. Strength and Conditioning Coaches are leaders and, therefore, must have excellent communication skills and the ability to be assertive and make decisions. In order to successfully manage athletes and their training, coaches must also be detail-oriented, organized, and able to manage multiple overlapping tasks and priorities.

Job Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Design training programs – Work with head coaches to design training programs geared towards sport specific goals to maximize athlete performance and minimize injury; Evaluate athletes – Observe training, practice, and performance to assess strengths and weaknesses and implement into programs accordingly; Maintain athlete records – Keep detailed, accurate, and updated records in order to track progress, communicate with coaches, and use data in order to assess training programs effectiveness; Oversee graduate assistants to facilitate program implementation to thirteen collegiate sports.

Qualifications: Bachelor degree in related field (exercise science, kinesiology, etc.) Demonstrate strength and conditioning experience; Possess Strength and Conditioning Certification; Possess CPR/First Aid Certification. Advanced skills preferred, but not required: Experience in university athletic department; Experience managing a fitness or weight training facility; Knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations.

Interested applications please e-mail resume, and references to Coach Todd Cooley at tcooley@deltastate.edu. No phone calls please.