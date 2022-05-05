Strength Scoop - Thursday May 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central Arkansas: The Strength & Conditioning staff at the University of Central Arkansas is now accepting applications for its 2022 Summer Internship Program. This is an unpaid position. No monetary compensation will be provided. However, the position offers the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength & conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Candidates interested in this position should be hardworking, passionate, and detail oriented individuals, who have the desire to work in the strength & conditioning field at the collegiate level. Applicants should hold a BA/BS in Exercise Science or a Health Related field or in their Senior year. They should be working toward certification as a SCCC through the CSCCa, or a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with the NSCA. Responsibilities will include: Daily clean up and maintenance of the facility and all its equipment. Setup and breakdown of weight room and field for all athletic workouts, and supervision of training sessions. This program will also consist of weekly educational projects and reports. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach Lindsey Kirschman at lkirschman@uca.edu.

UVA Wise (D2): The University of Virginia Wise Football Strength & Conditioning Program is accepting internship applications for the Fall 2022 semester, with a preferred starting date on or before July 15th, 2022, and a preferred end date of December 1st, 2022 .No monteary compensation will be provided.. However, on campus housing and meals will be offered. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division II Football Athletic Performance program. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES of the volunteer internship will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities as well as the updating of player profile packets. This will ideally be a great internship opportunity that will allow you to get immediate hands on experience working specifically with football S&C. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Head Football Strength Coach Matthew White at Mjw9da@uvawise.edu