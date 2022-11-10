Strength Scoop - Thursday November 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter/Spring 2023. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

Weber State: Weber State Sports Performance, a Division I university member of the Big Sky Conference, is actively seeking motivated individuals for the UNPAID internship program this SPRING 2023. There are 2-3 spots available with Football and other sports as able. The internship program will run from January 6th thru April 28th. Interns will gain practical experience working in a Sports Performance Setting. Over the course of the semester interns can expect to work early morning, late afternoon, and/or weekend hours. As an intern you can expect to assist with all team training sessions. Gain valuable knowledge and experience via, exercise selection/progression/regression, facility management, and professional development assignments. The goal of the internship program is to develop the skills and coaching experience that prepare successful interns for graduate assistant positions at the conclusion of their time in the program. Requirements: Graduate, or Undergraduate students working towards a degree in exercise science or related field, OR post graduate students looking to gain experience in a Division 1 setting. A strong desire to become a Sports Performance Professional at the Collegiate Level, ability to maintain a flexible and demanding schedule, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. Compensation: Academic credit and professional experience only, this is an UNPAID internship. Application: Interested candidates must email a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Derekrosinski@weber.edu, Subject “Weber State Sports Performance Internship”.

Trinity (D-III - CT): Trinity College is accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Coaches for the Spring 2023 semester. Opportunities include completing volunteer hours for an academic degree program, assisting in the supervision and training of 30 Division III intercollegiate athletic programs, assisting in daily operations, setting up and breaking down equipment, and daily facility maintenance and access to our 15-week strength and conditioning intern educational program. Preferred qualifications include matriculating through an exercise science or related academic program, current SCCC or CSCS certification, CPR certification, and previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or previous collegiate athletics experience. Minimum qualifications include pursuing SCCC or CSCS certification and the desire to further one’s career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. This is an unpaid position. Volunteer coaches will receive an educational experience that will prepare them for a future career in college athletics. A better understanding of program design, and coaching techniques, receive college credit if applicable. To apply in the subject line, include LAST and FIRST name, send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references as one PDF to Tyler Stasiowski, assistant strength and conditioning coach at tyler.stasiowski@trincoll.edu.

CSU Pueblo: The Colorado State University Pueblo athletics department is hiring for a paid strength and conditioning internship. The candidate chosen will be responsible for the training of Men's Lacrosse, Men's and Women's golf, Men's and Women's soccer, baseball, and help with the training of football. The position will start Monday January 10, 2023. If you know someone who is interested please send me their contact information to rashadharris52@gmail.com. The position pays $15k until the end of FY'22 and the salary may jump up to $17k for FY '23. The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in Exercise science, Kinesiology, or Physical education and must be certified by the NSCA (CSCS) or the CSCCa (SCCC).

Old Dominion: The Old Dominion University Sports Performance department is now accepting applications for 2 UNPAID positions for the Winter 2023 semester. This internship will begin in January and expect to last till the end of the semester. Depending on performance, these interns may be asked to return for the summer semester. Those chosen will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 sports performance department while assisting with the design and implementation of the sports performance programs for football, field hockey, rowing, and lacrosse. In addition, those chosen will gain experience working with sports science modalities and data analyzation. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision and execution of the sports performance programs, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facility, assisting with nutrition station duties, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a strong desire to become a Sports Performance professional. In addition, one should be pursuing or have their CSCS or a relevant certification (CSCS, SCCC, PES, or USAW). Interested candidates should email a resume and 3 references to Aaron Rittgers at arittger@odu.edu.

