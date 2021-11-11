Strength Scoop - Thursday November 11, 2021

f

ScoutSmart: Find the right recruits for your program - ScoutSmart.

New Mexico State: New Mexico State University Football Sports Performance is looking to fill volunteer internship positions for the Spring 2022 semester. The dates, which are somewhat flexible, are January 12 – May 6. Selected interns will work primarily with football and will have the opportunity to work with other sports as well. Job duties will include assisting the Sports Performance Staff in all aspects of running a Sports Performance Department at the highest possible level. First priority will be assisting in implementation of strength and power development, linear and lateral speed development, plyometric periodization, and all aspects of conditioning. These responsibilities will go along with assisting in facility upkeep and aiding in enforcing weight room policies and procedures. QUALIFICAITONS: Applicants must be pursuing a career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. Additionally, the applicant must be completing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Exercise Science or a related field, or looking to fulfill the obligations required to become SCC certified. Preference will be given to applicants who have obtained their SCCC, CSCS, USAW, and CPR certifications. They must have a strong work ethic, outstanding energy, enthusiasm, and a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession. BENEFITS: If accepted, interns will gain the experience of operating in a Sports Performance Department at a D-1 (FBS) school. They will learn proper exercise techniques, correct exercise prescriptions, and develop leadership skills that are critical to being an effective coach. If desired, applicants can complete their SCCC (CSCCa) internship portion of their certification under mentor Don Decker (Director of Sports Performance (CSCCa Board President). Additionally, selected interns will gain knowledge on data management, bar velocity and training standards, become proficient using the EliteForm system located on all 24 platforms and gain a working knowledge of the Polar Heart Rate Monitoring System and 1080 Sprint. All interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in one PDF file to Nick Cassetta, Director of Olympic Sports/Exercise Prescription at cassetta@nmsu.edu.

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for three (3) UNPAID internship positions for the Spring 2022 Semester (January 5 th – May 2 nd). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.

Jenison HS (MI): The Jenison High School Strength & Performance Department, located in Jenison, Michigan, is actively seeking applicants for two paid summer assistant positions working with our Junior High and High School student-athletes. This position will begin on May 23rd, 2022 and conclude on July 22nd, 2022. This is a nine week commitment. Our summer schedule consists of training 7th-12th grade student-athletes Monday- Thursday from 6:00am-2:00pm. Your responsibilities will include: implementation of all aspects of strength & performance programs (must be confident and proficient coaching strength training, Olympic lifting, plyometric, linear speed, and multi-directional speed movements), set-up/breakdown/general maintenance of the weight room and field, data collection/organization/entry, and education and implementation of training standards. What you get: experience coaching large groups of athletes to grow your coaching skills for the next step in your career, experience with Freelap Timing and PUSH Velocity Based Training systems, $4,500, and Jenison Strength Gear. No housing or meals will be provided. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, CSCS, proficiency with Microsoft Excel/Word/PowerPoint. Previous team/group coaching experience is highly preferred as you will be coaching your own groups. We are searching for candidates who have a desire to make a career out of strength and conditioning and are driven to be the best coach that they can become. Must be a self-starter and able to develop professional relationships with a wide range of student-athletes. For full details: email Justin Brennan at jbrennan@jpsonline.org. To apply: email your cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to jbrennan@jpsonline.org.