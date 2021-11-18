Strength Scoop - Thursday November 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: Boston College is seeking candidates for the Winter 2022 Boston College Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID 3-month internship with a possible invite to stay for the Summer Semester if earned and desired. Candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply.Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be January 10th, 2022. Application deadline ends on December 10th, 2021.

San Jose State: San Jose State University: San Jose State University is seeking highly motivated and qualified candidates for the position of VOLUNTEER/INTERN in the Athletic Performance Department for Spring semester of 2022 with the option to continue through Summer 2022. The capable candidates will have the opportunity to advance their competence while gaining valuable knowledge and experience in the field of Athletic Performance at a Division 1A institution. Responsibilities for the positions include: assist Athletic Performance staff with all daily maintenance and operational duties, involvement in volunteer/intern professional development program, assisting with assigned team training sessions, as well as other duties assigned by the Head Athletic Performance Coach and Internship Program Coordinator. This internship will also provide required hours for the SCCC certification program under the supervision of our CSCCa-approved mentor. Applicants should be in the process of completing or have finished their Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science or a related field and working towards or obtained their CSCS or SCCC. Must have a strong desire to be involved in Athletic Performance at the collegiate level. This position requires a minimum of 30 hours per week. For full consideration, please email resume, cover letter, and list of professional references in ONE DOCUMENT to Assistant Head Athletic Performance Coach and Internship Coordinator, Isaac Franco at isaac.franco@sjsu.edu. Subject line should read: “San Jose State Internship: Last Name, First Name.” Applications will be accepted until all intern positions are filled.

Central Connecticut State: The Central Connecticut Statue University Sports Performance is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position for the 2022 spring semester. Applicant will be responsible for design, implementation, and supervision of 2-4 teams as assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. The intent of the paid internship is to provide hands-on training to prepare the candidate to take on a two-year GA position within our program beginning summer 2022. Qualifications: Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred Must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or fitness related field. Applicant must be SCCC and/or CSCS or currently in the process of becoming certified. The successful applicant must meet the admission requirements for CCSU’s Graduate School (3.0 GPA) and be prepared to begin working no later than January 10th, 2022. Compensation: $ 14,750 stipend and once classes begin tuition waiver for 6 hours of graduate study (fall and spring) as well as 3 hours during the summer. Deadline: Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. Start date is January 10th, 2022. How to apply: Please email a link from (Youtube, Vimeo, or other viewable websites) of yourself demonstrating proper technique of the following lifts (Clean & Squat). Submit letter of application, resume and three references to Michael Ericksen at ericksenm@ccsu.edu.