Strength Scoop - Thursday November 3, 2022

Luther College: Luther is looking to hire a head strength coach. Duties will also include being the director of the Legends Fitness Center. Summary: To provide safety, education, training, and oversight of Luther’s NCAA 19 sports programs in the strength, conditioning, and rehabilitation of injuries areas. Also will assist the Director of Legends throughout the school year and be the lead in the months of June and July due to the Director being on an .83/10 month letter of appointment. Bachelor's degree required, Master's degree preferred in Exercise Science or related field. 1-3 years of relevant experience in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level and experience with strength and conditioning software such as Microsoft Excel and Teambuildr. See more details, and apply, via this link.

