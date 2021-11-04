Strength Scoop - Thursday November 4, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

James Madison: The James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated applications for Unpaid Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Spring 2022 semester (expected January 10th start date). Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning staff in all aspects of the strength, speed, and conditioning programs, assisting with the implementation of Global Positioning System data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: Current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking, and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.

Lincoln University (MO): Lincoln University Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting internship applications for the Spring of 2022 (January-May) with the opportunity stay longer or transition into a graduate assistant position. This is an unpaid internship; completed hours can be used towards undergraduate or graduate internship requirements. Intern responsibilities includes: assisting with the supervision of athletes, implementing training programs for various sports, setting up and breaking down of equipment for training sessions, assisting with daily maintenance of the facility, and active participation in projects and assignments throughout the internship. Preferred applicants will be certified or working towards certification with the NSCA (CSCS) or the CSCCa (SCCC) and possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and references to Drew White Director of Athletic Performance at whited@lincolnu.edu

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for ONE PAID coaching temp to contribute to the Football Sports Performance program for the 2022 Winter & Spring Quarters. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is a PAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this position includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies as well as multiple applied sports science modalities. The goal of this position is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a full-time position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Successful candidates must possess extreme professionalism, personal accountability, an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement of a Bachelor’s Degree (Master’s preferred) in Exercise Science or related course of study, CSCS or SCCC certification, current CPR/AED/First Aid certification and 2 years of experience at the collegiate, professional or Olympic level. This 6th month position is expected to begin no later than Thursday, January 6th, 2022. Deadline to apply: Friday, November 12th, 2021. If interested in applying, please send an email with the subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Coaching Temp Position - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to James Perez, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance, at perezjr@stanford.edu DAPER’s Integrity: This position, along with all DAPER coaches and staff, is responsible for the integrity of Stanford’s intercollegiate athletics program and for the reputation of Stanford University. This position is responsible for assuring that his/her involvement with Athletics Department activities maintains the integrity of the University’s reputation and does not negatively impact the relationship between the University and its faculty, staff, students and alumni. Additionally, this position must comply with University policies and procedures, NCAA and Pac-12 rules and regulations. Consistent with its obligations under the law, the University will provide reasonable accommodation to any employee with a disability who requires accommodation to perform the essential functions of his or her job. Stanford is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, or sex.

South Florida: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for Spring 2022 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 3-4 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the SPRING 2022 training session Deadline to apply: December 10th , 2021. Start date: January 10th, 2022. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of in-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, data entry as well as participation in the internship curriculum. Volunteers will have the opportunity to gain expose to devices and systems such as Catapult and PUSH. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic and Strength movements. Applicants will be asked to submit a video demonstrating coaching of either (a) Power lift or (b) Olympic lift. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.