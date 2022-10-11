Strength Scoop - Thursday October 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia: The University of Georgia Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified strength and conditioning interns for the 2022 Winter/Spring. Responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of training, assisting with daily administrative and maintenance duties and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will receive Division I Intercollegiate experience, college credit towards graduation if applicable and will be involved in the CSCCa mentorship program necessary to achieve the SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise physiology or related field; NSCA-CSCS or USAW certifications; CPR certification. Experience in a Strength and Conditioning Program or having previous collegiate athletics experience is preferred. To apply: Please send a resume, and three professional references to Jordan Barber at jbarber@sports.uga.edu.

Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill three (3) positions for its SPRING 2023 internship program. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the VT Strength and Conditioning staff with every aspect of the implementation of our Spring/off-season training programs, data collection, and other duties as assigned by the Senior Director of Strength and Conditioning. In this role, you will gain valuable experience working within the Virginia Tech football program, working directly with the Strength and Conditioning and Sport Science departments. Required qualifications include the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Other preferred qualifications include certification, or the pursuit of a certification from the NSCA and/or the CSCCa, a CPR/AED certification, and some form of previous coaching experience. This internship will allow you to study under a CSCCa approved mentor and complete hours towards certification. The internship will begin with a flexible start date in early/mid January and run until early May. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and a minimum of 2 professional references to Matt Greenhalgh at mgreenhalgh@vt.edu.

Pittsburg State: Pittsburg State University The intent of the internship is to provide a semester of hands-on training to prepare the candidate to move on to the next level in strength and conditioning. Interns are expected to participate in an educational program, including white board discussion and hands-on experience in the following areas: program design, biomechanics, football and Olympic program development, exercise instruction, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, plyometrics, speed and agility techniques, energy system development, regeneration methods, nutritional basics, leadership and facility and athlete management. Internship responsibilities will include various duties within the Pitt State Strength and Conditioning program. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon hours, and weekends. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience is a plus. Requirements: 1) CPR/AED/First Aid 2) Must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field 3) Must have, or working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, etc. 4) Must have strong desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning profession 4) Must be pro-active, excellent work ethic, and disciplined. Compensation: NON-MONETARY/UNPAID Continuing education resources, CSCS certification prep, access to networking opportunities, potential future recommendation for professional advancement and continuing mentorship beyond completion of the internship. In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email a Cover letter, Resume and References to agowing@gus.pittstate.edu