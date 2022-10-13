Strength Scoop - Thursday October 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia: The University of Georgia Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified strength and conditioning interns for the 2023 Winter / Spring. Responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of training, assisting with daily administrative and maintenance duties and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will receive Division I Intercollegiate experience, college credit towards graduation if applicable and will be involved in the CSCCa mentorship program necessary to achieve the SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise physiology or related field; NSCA-CSCS or USAW certifications; CPR certification. Experience in a Strength and Conditioning Program or having previous collegiate athletics experience is preferred. To apply: Please send a resume, and three professional references to Jordan Barber at jbarber@sports.uga.edu.

Rice: The Rice University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for the Spring 2023 Semester. The internship is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 11th and will run through Friday, April 28th. This is an unpaid position; however, the position does come with a university sponsored meal plan as well as paid parking. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for Rice Football, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as participation in a vigorous internship curriculum. This position also offers a unique opportunity to gain knowledge in performance technology and data collection through the use of GPS tracking, force plate monitoring and functional movement screening. Prerequisites include, CPR/AED Certification, as well as completion of, or working towards, a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The goal of this internship is to prepare and help place individuals into paid roles in the field of strength and conditioning. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Zach Waranch at zaw1@rice.edu by Sunday, November 6, 2022. Rice University requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.