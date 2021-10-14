Strength Scoop - Thursday October 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay Sports Performance Staff is currently accepting applications for a graduate assistant position that would begin in the Spring semester of 2022. This graduate assistant position will assist with football as well as be responsible for 2-3 teams of their own. Requirements for this position: Must have a bachelor's degree with a GPA of 3.0 or better, preferably in an exercise science related field. Must have a minimum GRE score of 140 verbal/140 quantitative/2.5 writing. Must be CPR/AED certified. Must have or be working towards a CSCS/SCCC/USAW certification. These positions fully cover tuition and come with a stipend. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE PDF to Justin Lowe at lowej@apsu.edu.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Northwestern State University is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Strength and Conditioning for Olympic Sports. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree is required, master’s degree preferred. Experience at the collegiate level is also preferred. Candidates must have experience programming, managing, and leading multiple sports. It also will be required that this individual have one of the following two certifications – Certified and Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) by the National Strength and Conditioning Association or Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association. RESPONSIBILITIES: Successful candidate will report to the Director of Strength and Conditioning and will assist with all facets of the program, including but not limited to planning for and overseeing strength and conditioning sessions with emphasis on sport specific training and with measurable outcomes for each team. This individual should create and demand a positive culture of accountability and success. The Director of Olympic Sports will have direct oversight for teams, interns, and graduate assistant as assigned; assist with administrative duties; and maintain a strong commitment to NCAA, Southland Conference, and State of Louisiana rules. Finally, the coach must be committed to the personal development of each student-athlete. Communication with coaches from each sport, the administration and the sports medicine staff will be expected. This is a full-time, 12-month position. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. To apply, submit letter of application, resume, and three references to schwagere@nsula.edu.