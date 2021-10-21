October 21, 2021
Strength Scoop - Thursday October 21, 2021

St. Augustine's University (D-II - NC): The St. Augustine's University Strength and Conditioning Department in Raleigh, NC is now accepting applications for engaging, highly motivated volunteer strength and conditioning coach positions for the spring of 2022. The start date will be around January 10th, and the finish date will be around April 25. All interested candidates will take the next big step in their strength and conditioning careers by engaging in the day-to-day operations of running a Division II weight room at one of the most prestigious HBCU's in the nation! No housing or monetary compensation will be offered, but the hands-on experience and possible positive professional reference(s) will help lead you into the next stages of your career! Any interested candidates are invited to send a resume, cover letter, and a list of three references to Kevin Moroney at kmoroney@st-aug.edu.

UMass: The UMass Sports Performance Department is looking for qualified candidates to fill SPRING 2022 Volunteer Intern position. Candidates will have the opportunity to work with a variety of Division 1 Sports, while gaining valuable educational experience that will aid in their development as a coach. Minimum Qualifications: Must have a STRONG interest in the field of Sports Performance and must be aware of the rigors associated with the realm of Sports Performance/Strength and Conditioning. Preferred Qualifications: Pursing/Obtained a Bachelor’s/Graduate Degree in a related field (Exercise Science/Kinesiology/Health Sciences). Certified in CPR/First Aid. Compensation: This is an unpaid volunteer position, but there is opportunity to receive academic credit. If interested, send resume, cover letter, and 3 references in one PDF file to Brandon Wickett @ bwickett@umass.edu by November 18th, 2021.

South Florida: University of South Florida Department of Olympic Sports Performance is now accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning Intern Coaches for the Spring Semester of 2022. This is an UNPAID position; however, this opportunity offers a valuable professional recommendation for advancement in the field of strength &amp; conditioning. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of in- season and off-season training with Olympic Sports, set-up and breakdown of daily strength and conditioning training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, as well as participation in an internship curriculum. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Ryan Waterbury at jwaterbury@usf.edu. University of South Florida requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.

