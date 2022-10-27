Strength Scoop - Thursday October 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UC Davis: UC Davis Sports Performance has an opening for a full time Assistant Sports Performance Coach. This position will be responsible for all sports performance duties for Softball, Field Hockey and Swim/Dive as well as assisting with Football. Position will be on 12 month contract at a salary of $41-$45,000/yr with full benefits. Qualifications: Must have ​Certification by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or certification by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA). Must maintain certification. Possess First Aid & CPR certification. Knowledge of the rules and safety requirements of strength and conditioning training. This includes, but is not limited to, teaching techniques and safety measures for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Knowledge of athletic injury prevention and treatment/modification protocols. Experience in the field of Sports Performance with student-athletes in a collegiate setting. Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA rules and regulations. Interested applicants please use job ID 44587 and apply via this link.