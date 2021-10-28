Strength Scoop - Thursday October 28, 2021

f

Western Michigan: Western Michigan University Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for Spring 2022 intern candidates. This is a volunteer unpaid position that will be responsible for assisting the Western Michigan Football Strength and Conditioning staff with the execution of the football Spring program. Our intern development program will give you a hands- on experience working with division 1 college football athletes and the tools for future professional opportunities. In addition to this, weekly education sessions with other leaders in the field are provided. Required qualifications include: completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic and willingness to learn. Start date will be January 10 th , 2022. Internship will conclude April 30 th , 2022 with an opportunity to continue through the Summer pending performance evaluation. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Kyle Murray at kyle.murray@wmich.edu.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University, a Division II member of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC), invites applications for the full-time, 12-month position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, beginning in January 2022. Under the supervision of the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance, the candidate will assist with design, develop and delivery of comprehensive strength, speed, agility, and conditioning programs for all assigned Intercollegiate Athletic teams with an emphasis in Football and Wrestling. Establish annual testing and performance measures. Teach proper execution, techniques and safety for all lifts and movement drills. Communicate and work in partnership with athletic trainers to provide an integrated program of injury prevention, reconditioning and performance training. Implement and enforce all rules, policies, and procedures, with regard to the Strength and Conditioning department. Assist with other sport programs and the day-to-day operation of the training facility as required by the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance. Bachelor’s degree is required from an accredited four-year institution in Sports Sciences or related field. This person will need knowledge of the rules and safety requirements for strength and conditioning. This includes but is not limited to teaching technique and safety measures for student-athletes competing at the collegiate level. Certification by the National Strength and Conditioning Association or other nationally accepted strength and conditioning certifying organization. At least 2 years of professional experience or equivalent combination of professional and education in the field of strength and conditioning at the collegiate level as well as knowledge of athletic injury prevention and treatment/modification protocols is preferred. This candidate must have a commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Limestone University, the SAC, and the NCAA. The selected candidate must be willing to consent to, and pass with satisfactory results, an investigative consumer report. Applicants should complete the online application at https://www.limestone.edu/careers and upload a cover letter and resume (optional). If you have additional questions regarding the position, you may direct them to Curt Lamb, Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance at clamb@limestone.edu. *Resumes may not be submitted in lieu of the application