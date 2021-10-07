Strength Scoop - Thursday October 7, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Yale: Yale University Football Sports Performance is looking for candidates to fulfill internship positions for the Spring and Summer 2022 semesters. The internship is a comprehensive experience providing hands-on education in the weight room, with a classroom component that includes lectures on program design, theory, athletic testing, and more. This specific internship position will provide assistance in all aspects of Yale Football Strength and Conditioning’s day-to-day operations. Interns will gain experience in the areas of program implementation, auditing, and sports performance technologies. This is a rigorous internship with hours that would closely resemble that of a full time strength coach. In this role you will develop the skills necessary to be an effective member of a Strength and Conditioning Staff. There is no monetary compensation for the internship, however there is the opportunity to use this internship as a site for the completion of academic requirements. The internship is an NSCA accredited continuing education site. Interns will receive 2 CEU's for completing the internship. The ideal candidate will be a current college student, or one who has recently graduated. Preference will be given to those who are in Exercise Science, who have collegiate athletic experience, or prior weight room experience. Applicants of all professional backgrounds who are eager to learn and grow as a coach are encouraged to apply. Begin date: January 15th, 2022 (Tentative Orientation Date). End date: March 30th, 2022 (Tentative End date). Cover letters and Resumes can be sent to Yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.

Arizona: University of Arizona Football Strength and Conditioning is currently seeking qualified candidates for (2) PAID internship positions to contribute to the program. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is a paid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy, and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to Donald Day, Assistant Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, at donaldd@arizona.edu .

Nichols College: Nichols College Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 3-5 non-paid volunteer intern positions. The internship will start on the second week of January (1/10/22), the duration of the internship will continue through the entire spring semester. Potential candidates must possess a desire to become a colligate strength and conditioning coach or sports performance coach in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates must also show great character, demonstrate effective communication and organization skills. The internship will follow a specific curriculum that will cover vast material in the field as well as knowledge for those in pursuit of their CSCS. Potential candidates may have the opportunity to program and coach specific teams contingent on experience and certification status. This is not a typical “set up and breakdown” internship. Nichols Strength and Conditioning will prepare you to develop as a person and coach. Please send a resume, cover letter, and reference list to Coach Justin Ruff via email: justin.ruff@nichols.edu.

Miami: University of Miami (FL) Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated people to fill the Spring 2022 internship positions working primarily with Football, but will help with some Olympic sports. This internship will start January 14 , 2022 and will end April 30 , 2022 . Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Also, you will be mentored by a Certified Master Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCA. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and MUST be CPR and First Aid certified. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, and highly motivated. Experience working in a Strength or Sports Performance environment; currently hold or working towards a nationally- accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, SCCC, CSCS, etc.) PLEASE NOTE: These are non-paid volunteer positions. You will gain experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Applicants please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Victor Ishmael at v.ishmael@miami.edu.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill multiple internship positions for the Spring 2022 academic term. The term will be January 3-May 9 and will consist of hands-on experience coupled with a curriculum aimed to prepare you for the next step in your career. Opportunities include: Working with various sports performance technologies; Catapult, Vmaxpro, ForceDeck, Jump Mat, Plyomat, Brower Timing Systems, and Dashr; Gaining hands on experience coaching Olympic weightlifting techniques; First-hand experience on exercise prescription of an all-encompassing speed, conditioning, and plyometric training program; Potential for valuable references Responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Aide in the implementation of in-depth team and individual mobility sessions; Aiding in the set up/break down of weight room and speed sessions; Collecting various forms of performance data; Aiding in the input and interpretation of collected data; Maintenance/up-keep of weight room and surrounding facility Requirements for the position: Strong work ethic Great enthusiasm Certified or working towards CSCS/USAW/CSCCa certification Desire to improve as a coach and mentor. If interested, email your resume and three professional references to rmarco@fau.edu.