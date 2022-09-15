Strength Scoop - Thursday September 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Army West Point: Army, West Point is currently accepting applications for an unpaid internship for Winter-Spring 2023, January 3—May 5. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references, in a SINGLE PDF DOCUMENT, to Andrew Grubb at andrew.grubb@westpoint.edu. During this internship you will: -Assist with the supervision and execution of the training programs for 23 Olympic sports teams -Gain hands-on experience in areas of coaching; plyometric, speed, and agility techniques; conditioning; and facility/athlete management -Anticipate potential risks of injury and take measures to remove them -Collaborate with sport coaches, sports medicine, sports dietitians, and sports psychologists -Work with technologies like Force Plates, GPS, Nordbord, Heart Rate Monitors, Velocity Based Training Systems, Athlete Management Software, and Data Visualization Software -Follow an education curriculum that will cover a) theoretical underpinnings of S&C methods, b) programming, c) scientific research and writing skills, and d) coaching philosophy -Have the opportunity to fulfill the practicum requirements for the CSCCa’s SCCC certification Qualifications: -First Aid/CPR/AED certification (required) -Currently pursuing/completed bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field (required) -strong desire to work in athletic performance (required) Currently pursuing/completed SCCC or CSCS (preferred) *Acceptance to our internship program is contingent upon a satisfactory governmental background check.

San Jose State: The San Jose State Football Athletic Performance department is seeking highly motivated applications for Unpaid Strength and Conditioning Interns (2-3) for the Spring 2023 semester (January 23rd start date). Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the San Jose State Football Athletic Performance staff in all aspects of the strength, speed, and conditioning programs, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Koret Athletic Training Center. There will be opportunities to work directly with Olympic teams if desired. Minimum requirements include: A strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking, professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Athletic Performance Coach Tyler Mayo tyler.mayo@sjsu.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking internship candidates for the 2023 Spring Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from January 2nd to May 5th (start date is flexible). This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for our 17 DI programs – including Football, Basketball and Ice Hockey, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills and a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, December 9th, 2022. Review of applicants will begin immediately.