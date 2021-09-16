Strength Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Northern Arizona: The Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for 10-15 VOLUNTEER intern positions for the SPRING 2022 semester. These are UNPAID positions. Candidates should be seeking a career in strength and conditioning and actively pursuing, if not already obtained, certification from the NSCA or CSCCa. Interns will gain experience and be exposed to all aspects of training of various NCAA Division 1 sports including, but not limited to; football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, track and field. Responsibilities include; hands on experience coaching, help in daily operation of the facility, assisting with various technologies such as Tendo units, Force Plates, Vald Products, and Run Rockets, participate in and complete the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references in one PDF to Associate Head Coach Stine Emrick at Kristine.emrick@nau.edu.

