Strength Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

Yale (FCS): Yale Sports Performance is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Spring 2022 semester. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for hands on experience. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full-time strength and conditioning coach. This is an unpaid internship, but hours can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science, however all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Begin date: January 15, 2022 (Tentative Orientation Date). End date: April 29, 2022 (Tentative End date). To apply, send your resume to yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso is looking to quickly hire one (1) paid intern strength and conditioning coach to start immediately in the fall semester of 2021. This position would become a graduate assistant in the spring of 2022. The paid intern/graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach will assist with Football and Olympic sports as assigned. They may also be placed in charge of 1-2 teams of their own. This position holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the NCAA regulations, and UTEP policies and procedures. Required: Bachelor’s degree, preferably in sports or health sciences discipline, such as Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or other related field. Also Required: CPR, AED and First Aid certification, Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) certification, and six months minimum experience in strength and conditioning. This position will start out as a paid position for the spring with no full tuition waiver, or books. Starting spring 2022, the position will include a tuition waiver, books, and a stipend. In order to be awarded the GA position the candidate must be admitted to graduate school at The University of Texas at El Paso. A background check is also required by the university. Interested applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to jleitch@utep.edu with the subject “UTEP S&C Position.”