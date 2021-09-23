Strength Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

Minnesota: The University of Minnesota Athletic Performance Department is seeking highly motivated applicants to fill SPRING 2022 (End of January – May) internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Athletic Performance setting. Qualified candidates will work directly with the following sports: volleyball, wrestling, baseball, softball, soccer, swimming & diving, track & field, gymnastics, tennis, and rowing. This internship can be used for course credits. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Exposure to athlete monitoring technology (HR/GPS/Force Plates/VBT/Watt Bikes/etc.); Professional development, including various educational assignments during the internship; Assisting with supervision and execution of Athletic Performance programs; Assisting with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance. Responsibilities will be assigned as they are earned. Interested applicants must exhibit effective communication skills, positive energy, attention to detail, sense of urgency and strong work ethic. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Athletic Performance Coach and pursuing CSCCA or NSCA certification(s), and proficient in technology. COMPENSATION: This is an unpaid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE October 15th): Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF to: Scott McWilliams, Assistant Director of Athletic Performance at smcwilli@umn.edu.

Fresno State: Fresno Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking ambitious candidates for UNPAID Volunteer Internship Positions working with Football and Olympic Sports for the Spring 2022 semester. This position offers extensive practical and professional experience. Gain valuable experience that will prepare you for on-the-floor coaching in a Division 1 Collegiate setting. Provided with a comprehensive internship curriculum. Professional development, programming, strength training technique, and facility management. Exposed to sport science technologies and application (Hawkin Dynamics Force Plate, 1080 Sprint, Reflexion, VBT, Dasher, and GPS systems). Get the opportunity to network with a multitude of strength and conditioning professionals. CSCCA approved mentorship under Coach Mckeefery. -Preferred Applicants: Achieved or current pursuit of B.S. in Exercise Science or related course of study Achieved or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification. Deadline December 3rd, 2021. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Coach Izzy Quintero, at isabella_q@mail.fresnostate.edu.

McKendree (D-II - IL): McKendree University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a full-time head coach for the Powerlifting Program and serve as an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach at its Lebanon, IL campus. The successful candidate will minimally possess a bachelor’s degree while also holding the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. It is preferred the candidate have significant experience with the sport of Powerlifting and experience with the United States of America Powerlifting (USAPL) and/or the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) either competing and/or coaching in this organization. The successful candidate will be responsible for recruiting student athletes to participate in the powerlifting program, managing the operational budget of the program, develop individual training programs for the powerlifting team, scheduling yearly competitions, host high school camps, promote the program within the local community and maintain compliance with all guidelines and regulations. The successful candidate will also be assisting with the Athletic Performance Department in delivering services to other athletic teams. Travel required. Interviews will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Interested persons should send a letter of application referencing job LIFT103 and resume to Ricardo Ortega, Director of Human Resources at hr@mckendree.edu. EEO/ADA/Vet/Disabled.