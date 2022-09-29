Strength Scoop - Thursday September 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles (UCLA) Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2023 WINTER volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the 2023 summer semester that is conditional based off performance. CSCCA Mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.