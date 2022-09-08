Strength Scoop - Thursday September 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Yale: Yale Strength and Conditioning is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Spring/Summer 2023 semesters. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for hands on experience. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full time strength and conditioning coach. Experience gained through our program can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science, however all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Begin date: January 9, 2023(Tentative Orientation Date). End date: May 19, 2023 (Tentative Date). Interested candidates can reach out to Yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.