Strength Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Wyoming: The Wyoming Football Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for 5 VOLUNTEER intern positions for the SPRING 2022 semester. These are UNPAID positions. The ideal candidate should be seeking a career as a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will be exposed to all facets of an NCAA Division 1 FBS football strength and conditioning program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: hands on experience assisting with the daily operations of the weight room, assisting with GPS monitoring and velocity based training technologies, helping to create a positive training environment, completing the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, strong work ethic, great sense of urgency, high level of attention to detail, a desire to learn, and the ability to build relationships with our staff and student-athletes. Candidates should be actively pursuing certification from the NSCA and/or CSCCa. Interns will receive instruction in – and be required to comply with – NCAA regulations and policies. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Carl Miller at cmill109@uwyo.edu .

Iowa: The University of Iowa Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Spring 2022 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The internship may fulfill course credit if necessary. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for various sports, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, and professional development throughout internship program. Opportunities to work with many performance monitoring technologies including but not limited to: Force Plates, GPS, Omegawave, Tensiomyography and Velocity Based Training systems. CSCCA mentorship is available to assist your eligibility for the certification. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCA, USAW, or NSCA certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references as a single PDF file to zachary-walrod@uiowa.edu.

Redlands (D-III - CA): Redlands is looking to hire a head strength coach. Under the direction of the Director of Athletics, serves as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for twenty-one (21) intercollegiate programs in addition to providing oversight for all activities associated with the ongoing, daily operations of the Fitness Center, a 7500 sq. ft. facility open to the university community. Bachelor's degree in physical education, kinesiology, exercise physiology, or a related field required, Master's degree preferred. Current CSCS certification required, with a minimum of one (1) to three (3) years of strength and conditioning coaching experience at the collegiate level required. Must possess First Aid and CPR certification at the time of hire. A valid driver's license is required. Upon offer of employment, a current DMV printout showing a good driving record will be required. The selected candidate must possess the knowledge and ability to design, implement and supervise strength and conditioning programs for a wide range of men's and women's intercollegiate athletic teams, and rehabilitation programs for injured student-athletes with a variety of needs. The successful candidate will have a clear understanding of SCIAC and NCAA Division III rules and regulations, NSCA Professional standards and guidelines, and OSHA Safety and Blood Borne Pathogens protocols. Must possess specific knowledge in areas including, but not limited to: Human Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, injury rehabilitation, nutrition, strength and conditioning, management, etc. The successful candidate must have the ability to provide leadership and direction for staff, student-athletes and the university community utilizing the facility. The ideal candidate will possess experience working with diverse constituencies and sensitivity to multi-cultural issues; ability to work productively in a collaborative environment to meet deadlines. For more information visit this link, and to apply visit this link.