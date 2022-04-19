Strength Scoop - Tuesday April 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Southern Methodist: SMU is now accepting applications for volunteer interns for the fall of 2022. Start date is 8/1/2022. This is an unpaid position. Must be currently pursuing an undergrad or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study and possess or be working toward an accredited CSCS or SCCC certification. Please email a resume, cover letter and 3 references as a PDF file to Jamie Wynn at wynnj@smu.edu.

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS): Southeastern Louisiana University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach beginning Summer 2022. Responsibilities include assisting with the administration and supervision of the football strength and conditioning program, and directly overseeing the design and implementation of assigned sports. The chosen applicant must maintain a safe and structured working environment, assist in the day-to-day operations, and complete tasks such as computer data entry. This position includes a tuition waiver and a stipend. Minimum Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field; certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; experience with the Olympic lifts; knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, conditioning, and nutrition; strong communication skills; and the ability to coach and teach effectively. To apply please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Kyle Vagher at kyle.vagher@selu.edu.