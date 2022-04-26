Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Tuesday April 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian is looking for a strength and conditioning coach that will serve as the director of development for football and other sports. A bachelor’s degree (minimum) in a discipline related to university advancement, educational administration, or a discipline related to one of the educational programs offered by the University; or provide documentary evidence of special training, certifications, and successful experience in the field of university advancement, philanthropy, marketing, and/or public relations. Preferred Experience: At least three (3) years, preferably five (5) years, of experience as an efficient and effective development or advancement leader. Candidates with transferable experiences from other fields may also be considered. Membership with and active involvement in a Christian Church/Church of Christ is preferred.  Interested candidates should send over a Letter of interest, Current resume,  Completed Kentucky Christian University professional staff application. All documents should be submitted digitally to Terry Yankey at tly@kcu.edu and David Manning at dsmanning@kcu.edu.

