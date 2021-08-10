Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 10, 2021

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan University is currently accepting applications for fall 2021 volunteer internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with football and Olympic sports and gain experience in all facets of strength and conditioning. Although this position is unpaid, you will receive hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related field, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. The start date would be September 7 (or earlier) and continue through into December, with the opportunity to continue into the spring semester. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in one file with “EMU Internship Application” in the subject line to Ryan Zaporski, Assistant Sports Performance Coach, at rzaporsk@emich.edu.

Marshall: Marshall University has immediate opening(s) for Volunteer Strength & Conditioning Interns for the Fall 2021 Semester. Volunteers will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 program assisting in the implementation of all training sessions for the In-season training block for Football, as well as the Off-season block for Baseball and Softball. Qualifications for this position include being a hard-worker, maintaining a positive attitude, and an eagerness to grow and learn as you progress through your career journey. Applicants should be working toward NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW L-1 certifications. No monetary gain or housing will be provided, however, applicants will gain valuable first-hand experience serving our athletes. Volunteers will be tasked with the daily set-up and breakdown of all training sessions, maintenance of the training facility, as well as completion of professional development assignments throughout the semester to help mold you as you continue to progress as a professional in the field of Strength & Conditioning. If interested, please send Resume and List of References to Aaron Hall, at hallaa.marshall.edu.

Air Force Special Operations (Fort Bragg, NC): AFSOC is accepting applications for a Fall Semester 2021 internship position with the Human Performance Program. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting the Human Performance Staff with all daily functions. This unique internship will include both educational and practical components with all Human Performance Domains (Strength & Conditioning, Sports Medicine, Nutrition, and Psychology). Required Qualifications: Desire to enter the strength and conditioning field; Ability to pass background check and go through IN-PERSON assessment process; Willingness to learn; Strong work ethic; Ability to adapt to extremely dynamic environment; Completion or current enrollment in either undergraduate or graduate degree program; Certified or working towards certification from nationally accredited association (ex: CSCS). Preferred Qualifications: Experience in intercollegiate or professional strength and conditioning; Experience in the tactical or military setting. Please send resume and 3 references to Lance Stucky at stuckyl.ctr@jdi.socom.mil.

Pace (D-II - NY): The Pace University Strength and Conditioning Internship is looking for unpaid interns to take on the outstanding opportunity to learn fundamental strength and conditioning operations from a talented team of professionals in the field. Preferred skills include: Experience with Power/Olympic lifting movements and best practices; excellent communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Excel. Interns will focus on communications while learning every aspect of how a strength and conditioning office operates with football and several nationally ranked varsity teams in the highly competitive Northeast-10 Conference and will leave the program fully prepared for the next step in their career. Salary: This is an unpaid internship. Course/internship credit if the intern is a student and their host institution approves the internship. Application: To apply please send your resume, cover letter, and a list of at least three references by August 23rd to Director of Strength and Conditioning Troy Thompson at tthompson@pace.edu.

Northwestern Oklahoma State: Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for 1 Voluntary Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach for FALL 2021. The start date is August 16th. Cheap housing is available. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for Football and all Olympic Sports, teaching student athletes proper technique and equipment use, and attending to the daily maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities. Candidates will have the opportunity to program, implement, and supervise strength and conditioning sessions. Volunteer Coaches will go through an educational curriculum . No monetary compensation will be provided. Certifications from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. CPR/AED certification is required. If you are interested in the position, please email a resu​me and three professional references to Ian Dukehart at icdukehart@nwosu.edu.

UW-Milwaukee: UW-Milwaukee Strength & Conditioning is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for the Fall/Winter. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers valuable knowledge and hands on experience assisting the coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. Interns will receive hands-on experience working at the Division 1 level and have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship will start in early September and run through December. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to Kenadi Batchelor, Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at batchelo@uwm.edu.