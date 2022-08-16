Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Saint Francis (FCS - PA): Saint Francis University (FCS- PA) has an opening for a part-time Athletic Performance Coach. This is a 10 month, $12k position and will serve as the lead assistant with Football and oversee other teams as assigned. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field, CPR/First Aid/AED Certification, desire to further career in collegiate strength & conditioning. Preference will be given to candidates with CSCS or SCCC certifications. If interested, please send cover letter, resume, and professional reference to Jake Myers, Director of Athletic Performance at jtmyers@francis.edu.

Edward Waters (NAIA - FL): EWU is searching for a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position will work directly under the Head Strength and conditioning coach and will assist with all operations of Strength & Conditioning along with team training responsibilities. If interested, please send your resume and references in one pdf file to Seth Morris, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, at s.morris@ewc.edu All applications not in one single pdf file will not be considered,Hiring immediately.



NJIT: The NJIT Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for intern strength and conditioning coaches for the fall 2022 semester. This position will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and hands-on experience at the Division 1 level with a variety of sports. The position will also have the opportunity to work with GPS monitoring and Velocity-Based Training technology, as well as the Life Sciences Motion Capture lab. Responsibilities: Assist in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, as assigned. Requirements: Working toward or completion of a Bachelor’s degree in a related field. First Aid/CPR/AED Certified. Preferred: CSCS or SCCC. Looking to move into a full-time position in strength and conditioning. Experience in a weight room, in collegiate athletics, and/or experience working with collegiate student-athletes. To learn more about NJIT Athletics, please go to njithighlanders.com. If interested, please email Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Drew Culp, a cover letter, resume and references at culp@njit.edu.

Manhattan College: Manhattan College is accepting applications for 2 part-time salaried strength and conditioning coaches. The strength and conditioning coaches will report directly to the Assistant AD/Athletic Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning. This is a ten (10) month position starting in August running through the end of May with possibility of renewal upon a favorable evaluation. The successful candidates must comply with all Strength and Conditioning department and Manhattan College Athletic Department Policies and Procedures. RESPONSIBILITIES:  The successful candidates will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program including but not limited to: program design and implementation for assigned teams, meetings with sport coaches and sports medicine staff, facility management, equipment maintenance, daily set up and break down, etc. The selected candidates will be responsible for aspects of design, development, implementation, monitoring and assessment of the strength and conditioning programs for multiple Olympic sports as assigned and operate under direct supervision from the Assistant AD/Athletic Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will work closely with the sports medicine staff in providing injury rehabilitation.  These two (2) position requires working early mornings, nights, weekends, and occasional holidays. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science.  Possess a nationally recognized certification (SCCC) by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and/or (CSCS) by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Be certified in AED/CPR and First Aid. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively with all members of the college community. To be considered for the position, interested candidates must submit a cover letter, resume, and references. Applications and materials should be completed on the college’s website and also sent electronically to molave01@manhattan.edu. Review of complete applications will begin immediately.