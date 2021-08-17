Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 17, 2021

LA Tech: Louisiana Tech University is seeking to hire a Part-Time Sports Performance Coach, This is a 12 month assignment working with football only. This is a $1600 a month position with no benefits of housing. A Masters Degree and CSCS or CSCCa is required a long with 2 years of experience at the collegiate level. To apply, all candidates should send an email labeled "Good to Great" with cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to: Kurt Hester, Head of Football Sports Performance at khester@latech.edu. Review and interviews will start immediately and position will be filled ASAP.

St. Augustine's (D-II - NC): The St. Augustine's University Strength and Conditioning Department in Raleigh, NC is now accepting applications for one (1) engaging, highly motivated PART-TIME, NON-BENEFITED strength and conditioning coach to start ASAP. This position will be responsible for 3-4 SAU varsity athletic teams and assist the Director of Strength and Conditioning wherever he/she is needed. Salary will be dependent on experience and determined by the SAU Athletic Director. All interested candidates will take the next big step in their strength and conditioning careers by engaging in the day-to-day operations of a Division II weight room at one of the most prestigious HBCU's in the nation! Any interested candidates are invited to send a resume, cover letter, and a list of three references to Kevin Moroney at kmoroney@st-aug.edu.