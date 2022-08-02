Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wyoming: Carl Miller has been promoted to associate head coach of strength and conditioning, the school has announced. Miller joined the Wyoming Football Sports Performance staff in January 2020 and came to the Cowboys' program from Colorado State where he spent the 2019 season as Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for Football.

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department has immediate openings for Fall 2022 Internships. Interns will gain practical experience working within a premier football strength and conditioning program. The internship is designed to provide learning opportunities that bridge the gap between theory and application, exposure to state-of-the-art training and athlete monitoring technologies, and overall coaching development. Successful candidates will be highly motivated to become a strength and conditioning coach, possess excellent communication skills, a desire to learn, and an extremely strong work ethic. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred. Upon completion of the internship program, individuals will have a better understanding of program design, the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max) and a minimum of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com.

Concordia (D-III - WI): Concordia University Wisconsin’s Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Candidates must have a strong work ethic and the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate, high school, or private setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. This position will start as soon as possible. Apply Here.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking to fill volunteer intern positions for the Fall 2022 semester. This is an UNPAID, volunteer intern position. However, you will gain insight into all facets of a Division One Conference USA football strength and conditioning program, data collection skills, intimate understanding of multiple technologies (Catapult GPS, polar, Vmaxpro, Brower, Dasher, and more), education in program design and application, as well as the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to assisting strength staff in supervision and execution of training protocol, assisting director of sports science in data collection and analysis, set up and breakdown of training sessions, as well as daily facility maintenance and other tasks assigned by strength and conditioning coordinator. Individuals will also get the opportunity to assist director of strength and conditioning for women’s basketball and swim and dive teams. Candidates applying should be an aspiring strength and conditioning professional, have obtained or in the process of obtaining a bachelor's degree, have outstanding attention to detail, positive energy and work ethic and are seeking to get either CSCS / SCCC / USAW certifications. If interested please submit resume and 3 professional references in one document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach Corey Fatony at cfatony@fau.edu.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer University Strength & Conditioning is looking to fill the position of Graduate Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. This position includes: full tuition, books, housing, meal plan and monthly stipend. Minimum Qualifications include: NSCA – CSCS Certification or CSCCa – SCCC Certification, an undergraduate degree preferably in a related field, and 1-2 years of experience which includes coaching intercollegiate athletics and or playing intercollegiate athletics. Candidates who are looking to fulfill their required 640 mentorship hours for the SCCC Certification can do so under the direction of our Director of Strength & Conditioning. During the Graduate Assistantship the person can expect assignments pertaining to preparing them for the SCCC Certification. The candidate will assist with Football as well as other sports assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. The candidate will also be responsible for all Strength and Conditioning duties assigned by the Director/Assistant Director of Strength & Conditioning. This includes but is not limited to: facility/equipment upkeep and management, weight room sanitation, computer work, game-day responsibilities, assist in monitoring day to day operations of our unpaid intern program, and assist with the implementation of the supplement/nutrition program. Candidate will be asked to design and implement annual periodization for the sports assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. Candidate will assist with, conduct and report periodic performance testing as needed. Interested Applicants can send their resume, cover letter and references to morris_jw@mercer.edu.

Boise State: Boise State Football is still accepting applications for 2022 fall sports performance internship positions. Positions are UNPAID and will run from September 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The volunteer positions will work hours determined by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Under the supervision of the Assistant Football Sports Performance Coaches, interns will have the opportunity to assist in Global Positioning System data collection, data computation and interpretation of results. Other duties will include setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, supplement distribution, facility cleaning/upkeep and any other duties assigned by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Candidates must possess a strong desire to pursue a career in sports performance, an open mind and a desire for professional development. Any offer of internship within Boise State Athletics will be contingent upon the successful completion of a criminal background investigation and may require a credit and/or motor vehicle background investigation depending on the position. To view the University’s full Background Investigations policy, please go to http://policy.boisestate.edu. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in ONE PDF DOCUMENT to Coach Lucas White, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance at lucaswhite61@boisestate.edu.