Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 23, 2022

Sacred Heart University (FCS): Sacred Heart University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applications for Administrative Interns. Responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision and training of SHU's 33 Division 1 intercollegiate athletic programs, including Football, Basketball & Hockey; Assisting with daily administrative and maintenance items; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship. Qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Desire to further one's career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Preferred qualifications include: Pursuing Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. Individuals chosen are subject to university background checks and standard hiring procedures. This position will allow the applicant the opportunity to receive experience working with all SHU's Division 1 programs, work under a staff of seasoned NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW certified coaches, better understand program design, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references (1 PDF document) to Todd A. Riedel, Strength & Conditioning Coach & Internship Coordinator, Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825, or via e-mail RiedelT@SacredHeart.edu.

New Hampshire (FCS): The University of New Hampshire Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking applicants for an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required in Exercise Science or equivalent. Prior experience with Div. I Athletics. One or more of the following certifications: SCCC, CSCS, and/ or USAW-L1​. Ability to coach and demonstrate Olympic movements, power lifts, and auxiliary movements. Ability to use involving software such as but not limited to Excel & Word. Working knowledge of NCAA rules, standards, practices, and procedures . Preferred Qualifications: Master’s degree in Exercise Science or equivalent. 3 Years’ experience with Div. I Athletics. Two or more of the following certifications: SCCC, CSCS and USAW​-L1. Salary Range: $34,000 - $44,000 no benefits . For more information please contact: Paul Chapman, Director of Strength and Conditioning University of New Hampshire: Paul.Chapman@unh.edu

Delaware: Delaware is looking to hire a part-time strength and conditioning assistant. If you currently reside in the Delaware, Eastern PA, Southern NJ, or Northern MD area this could be a great opportunity for you. This position will assist with football and other Olympic sports. Typical hours for this position are early mornings to noon Monday through Friday and some Saturday football games. This position is year-round for 48 weeks. The Part-Time Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant is responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Strength & Conditioning functions within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services at The University of Delaware. The Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant will design, implement, and supervise training programs for assigned teams within the philosophy and guidelines of the Strength Department. The Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant will work in collaboration with current strength and conditioning staff, athletic training, and other members of the sports performance department to ensure all policies and procedures are followed and implemented. Minimum Qualifications: BS in Health Science Related Field; CSCS or CSCCa Certification; CPR Certification. To apply for this position, send your cover letter, resume, and certification number to Rich Levy, Assistant AD for Strength and Conditioning at richlevy@udel.edu.

Jackson HS (MI): Jackson HS is taking applications for a 2nd full-time Strength & Conditioning coach. The new Al Glick indoor training facility, which includes a 3800 square feet weight room will open up in September. Jackson Public Schools hired its first strength coach in March and now are ready to staff a second. Please send a resume and cover letter to Jack.Fairly@jpsk12.org.