Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 24, 2021

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso is looking to quickly hire one (1) graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach to start immediately in the fall semester of 2021. The graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach will assist with Football and Olympic sports as assigned. They may also be placed in charge of 1-2 teams of their own. This position holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the NCAA regulations, and UTEP policies and procedures. Required: Bachelor’s degree, preferably in sports or health sciences discipline, such as Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or other related field. Also Required: CPR, AED and First Aid certification, Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) certification, and six months minimum experience in strength and conditioning. This position includes a full tuition waiver, books, and stipend, and is limited to 2 years in duration. In order to be awarded the position the candidate must be admitted to graduate school at The University of Texas at El Paso. A background check is also required by the university. Interested applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to jleitch@utep.edu with the subject “UTEP S&C GA Position.”

North Carolina Central: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is currently accepting applications for an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting in the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches, staff and administration. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Previous coaching experience at the High School, Collegiate, Professional or Private Sector. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll CSCS, USAW, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.