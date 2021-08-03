Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 3, 2021

Florida A&M: Florida A&M University is seeking ONE VOLUNTEER intern for the Fall Semester. This position WILL transition into a Graduate Assistant position beginning Spring 2022. Must have or pursuing CSCS or CSCCA certification. Tentative start date: August 2021. Responsibilities include: Creating and implementing strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, maintaining a clean and safe facility, assisting where help is needed with other teams. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in ONE PDF document to nieko.torres@famu.edu.

USF: University of South Florida Department of Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports is now accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning Intern Coaches for the Fall Semester of 2021. This is an UNPAID position; however, this opportunity offers a valuable professional recommendation for advancement in the field of strength & conditioning. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off- season and in-season training for all USF Olympic sport teams, set-up and breakdown of daily strength and conditioning training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, as well as participation in an internship curriculum. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Ryan Waterbury, jwaterbury@usf.edu. University of South Florida requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.

Georgia: Per source, former James Madison, Charlotte and Southern Miss strength coach Jim Durning has accepted an intern position on the UGA strength staff.

Washington and Lee: The Department of Physical Education and Athletics invites applications for the position of Director of Fitness Center/Head Coach of Strength and Conditioning. The position is a full-time, 12-month non-tenure track faculty position reporting to the Associate Director of Athletics. The duties include all aspects of directing a 13,000 square foot fitness center. In addition, the director will teach in the physical education program and oversee the strength training programs for 24 varsity sports. Other duties include: Supervision of the Fitness Center to include training, scheduling and management of student-workers; Oversight of Fitness Center budget to include maintenance of strength training equipment; Develop and schedule strength and conditioning orientations and workouts with all head coaches and individual students of each team during traditional and non-traditional seasons; Develop summer workout and conditioning programs for each program in conjunction with the sport coaching staff; Upkeep and maintenance of records on strength programs for each team and specific individual workouts of each student. Washington and Lee University promotes a dynamic and inclusive environment that allows students and employees of multiple backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to learn, work, and thrive together. Successful candidates will contribute to that environment and exhibit potential for excellence in teaching and for vigorous scholarship. In keeping with the University Strategic Plan, we welcome applications from underrepresented minority candidates and members of other communities that are traditionally underrepresented in academia. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science or closely related field is required.. Demonstrated experience in developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs. Good interpersonal and communication skills. The candidate should have CSCS certification from the NSCA and must be certified in First Aid and CPR. The university requires employees to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and new employees must provide proof of at least their first shot prior to the first day of employment. Individuals may seek a medical or a religious exemption to the vaccination requirement. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Priority will be given to those applications received by July 28, 2021.(Still Open) Qualified applicants are asked to submit a cover letter, resume, three references (with phone numbers and email addresses) via this link.