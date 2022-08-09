Strength Scoop - Tuesday August 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Eastern New Mexico: Eastern New Mexico University is currently accepting applications for the newly created role of Paid Sports Performance Intern. This position will be the top assistant with football and oversee two other sports as assigned. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: CPR/AED Certification. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and references to Clay Lavigne – Assistant AD for Sports Performance, at clayton.lavigne@enmu.edu.

South Dakota: The University of South Dakotais currently accepting applications for (1) PAID 2022 Internship position. The (1) accepted intern will have the opportunity to compete for a graduate assistant position if interested. Qualified candidate will work primarily with Football. This position is responsible for assisting the Coyote Strength & Conditioning staff with the implementation of programming, nutrition oversight, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and supervised training of collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion of an undergraduate degree in a human performance related course of study. Additionally, applicants should exhibit a passionate desire to become a head coach in strength & conditioning, a solid work ethic, and a recognizable “team first” attitude. Participation in Collegiate Athletics or the Armed Services is preferred. Additional consideration will be given to those who already hold a recognized certification, previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Start is immediately, and continues through the Fall term. We encourage a visit to our Instagram pages @usd_strength and @coach_clete to see if this is a good fit for you. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Clete McLeod at clete.mcleod@usd.edu