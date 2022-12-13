Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oregon: The University of Oregon football program, under the direction of Head Strength Coach Wilson Love, is accepting internship applications for both winter (January 9 to March 25) and spring (April 3 to June 9) 2023. Applicants must have strong work ethics as well as a strong desire to become a professional strength coach. This is an unpaid volunteer position, and is structured for those interested in pursuing a career in strength and conditioning coaching. Work hours will range from early morning to early evening, and workdays will range from 5-7 days per week. Responsibilities include set up and tear down of weight room and running workouts, periodic weight room cleaning, equipment maintenance, record keeping, restocking of refueling stations, and participation in the professional development component of the internship program. Qualified candidates will receive invaluable insights of on-floor training of a FBS football program, as well as gaining firsthand experience in the latest coaching techniques and establishing a network of professional references. If interested, please send cover letter, resume, and List of References to Assistant Strength Coach Christian Tupou, at ctupou@uoregon.edu.

Arkansas Tech: The Arkansas Tech University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Paid Internship. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. This position will start as soon as possible. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Andy Lakmann, at alakmann@atu.edu.