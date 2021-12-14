Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Akron: Akron: University of Akron Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for SPRING 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2022 and end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to D’Anthony Knight, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at akronstrength@gmail.com.

UTSA: UTSA is seeking S&C interns for the Winter and Spring Semester 2021-2022 (January 10th- May 11th). The purpose of this internship is to educate future coaches in foundational principles in strength and conditioning, provide hands-on experience in coaching, operating performance technology, and much more. This UNPAID position provides an opportunity for you grow in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates will be expected to work early mornings and late afternoons, have excellent written/verbal communication skills, have physical capacity to move heavy equipment, and be proficient with Olympic lifting movements. Candidates must be pursing or have completed a Bachelor's or Master's in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as have attained, or be working toward a NSCA, USAW, or CSCCa certification. Previous experience in a strength and conditioning program, internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred, but not required. Please send your cover letter, resume, and references to Esteban Doria, Associate Director of Football Performance at esteban.doria@utsa.edu. The application process will remain open until the internship positions are filled.