December 21, 2021
Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 21, 2021

CoachComm 9-21-2021

Warner University (NAIA – FL): The Warner University Strength and Conditioning Department has one (1) open Graduate Assistant position. We are looking to fill this position immediately for the start of the 2022 Spring semester. This is not a “clean the weight room” kind of position. The Graduate Assistant will be fully in charge of four to five Olympic Sports and will potentially assist with football. The candidate must be certified through either the NSCA (CSCS) or CSCCa (SCCC) or be scheduled to take the test, have an active CPR/AED certification, and a Bachelor’s Degree. The potential candidate must have a deep desire to be a collegiate strength coach, but more importantly be someone of high character that young men and women can trust and look up to. The position offers a $3,000/year stipend as well as a 75% graduate tuition waiver. If interested, please email the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Reid Peters at Reid.Peters@warner.edu with a subject line of “Warner GA Spring 2022” containing your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in ONE PDF.

