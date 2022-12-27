Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 27, 2022

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University (DII - GLIAC) is looking to hire an Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance / Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. In addition, this person will have the strong possibility be able to hire a full-time assistant and have the resources for multiple S&C GA’s & Interns at their disposal. All interested parties should contact Interim Director of Athletics Angela Pohl via aspohl@svsu.edu and apply online at svsu.edu. Serious inquiries only.

North Texas: USC associate director of sports performance Bryan Kegans is set to return as head strength coach, tweets Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle. 

