December 28, 2021
Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth Strength and Conditioning Department has an immediate opening for a part-time Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is a paid position where the successful candidate will be assigned his/her own teams to lead. Other responsibilities include assisting with daily weight room operations, maintenance duties, weight room supervision and various assignments as directed by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. The selected candidate would be asked to start as soon as possible. Requirements: bachelor’s degree, previous collegiate strength and conditioning experience and CSCS or CSCCA certifications preferred. Please send e-mail with a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Bauman at bauma230@d.umn.edu.

