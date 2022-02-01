Strength Scoop - Tuesday February 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami: Georgia strength assistant Rodney Prince has departed for a similar position on the Miami staff, per 247.

Ole Miss: The University of Mississippi Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill volunteer internship positions immediately for the 2022 spring semester. Applicants interested please send resume and references to: Zach Akenberger at Zdakenbe@olemiss.edu. For more information on the internship please visit https://teamspmp.com/.

UMass Amherst: The University of Massachusetts Amherst Sports Performance team is currently seeking highly motivated volunteer intern candidates to work directly with Football while having the opportunity to experience other sports such as softball for the Winter and Summer 2022 terms. This internship opportunity offers experience at the Division 1 level. This position includes football only with the possibility of working with other sports. Interns will be heavily involved in the day-to-day operations, training sessions, nutrition lounge, and our education driven curriculum. The candidates will work directly with the Sports Performance Staff as well as the team’s support staff. The purpose of this internship program is to prepare interns to become elite level collegiate sports performance coaches. Interns will attend educational meetings, apply scientific theories and methodologies in a practical setting, while gaining on the floor hands-on experience. Intern candidates must be working towards their CSCS or SCCC through the NSCA and CSCCa. This position is strictly volunteer without any monetary compensation. To apply please email your resume and references in one document to edwardsykes@umass.edu. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at edwardsykes@umass.edu.