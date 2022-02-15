Strength Scoop - Tuesday February 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Summer (June 1st , 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Florida State: The Seminoles football program seeks to hire a summer intern. This internship is designed for you to develop the needed experience and skillset to make you a strong candidate in taking the next step in your coaching career- this typically being a graduate assistant position. This internship is intended for those whose #1 goal is to become a Strength & Conditioning coach at the collegiate level. Qualifications: In pursuit of or recent completion of a Bachelor’s degree in an exercise science related field. Experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. If not already certified you will be expected to begin your certification process towards your CSCS, SCCC, and/or USAW during your internship. Compensation: This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal assistance. Internship credit hours can be obtained along with expanding your professional network and references. How to apply: Email a Cover Letter, Resume and 3 References to Nick Dowdy – Senior Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach - ATH-FBStrength@fsu.edu. Application Deadline: April 20, Internship runs from May 25 – July 31.

UNC-Pembroke (D-II): UNC-Pembroke is looking to hire an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 3-4 athletic programs and assist in strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration, and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or similar field. Must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED, and First Aid certification within the first 30 days of beginning the position. CSCS or CSCCa certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Two to Three years of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in an undergraduate internship or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This position includes a very generous stipend. Along with continuing education opportunities. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at cory.minnie@uncp.edu. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.