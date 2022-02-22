Strength Scoop - Tuesday February 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Saint Mary's University (D-II - TX): This position is for a Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistantship at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX. St. Mary’s Athletics is a NCAA Division II program that has 11 competing men and women’s sports as well as a varsity esports team. The Graduate Assistant for Strength and Conditioning works under the direct supervision of the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting the head coach with the administration and leadership of all student-athletes, design and implement scientific coaching and instruction during all workouts with designated team, and help with the upkeep of all equipment while working to push the program forward with ideas and strategies. Qualifications: To be eligible for this position, you must possess: Bachelor’s degree, have a certification through either the NSCA (CSCS) or CSCCa, and good interpersonal communication skills. Benefits: Stipend: $2,000 for 10 months (August-May) ($1,000 per semester). Position can be renewed for a second year if successful candidate meets or exceeds expectations during 2022-2023 academic year. Credit Hours: 18 hours of graduate classes per year. Email Resume and List of References to Chad Peters at cpeters@stmarytx.edu.