Strength Scoop - Tuesday February 8, 2022

South Florida: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for Summer 2022 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 3-4 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the SUMMER 2022 training session Deadline to apply: April 15th , 2022. Start date: May 30th , 2022. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, data entry as well as participation in the internship curriculum. Volunteers will have the opportunity to gain expose to devices and systems such as Catapult and PUSH. Summer volunteer candidates will also be considered for the upcoming 2022 IN-SEASON volunteer positions first. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic and Strength movements. Applicants will be asked to submit a video demonstrating coaching of either (a) Power lift or (b) Olympic lift. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.

The Citadel: Joe Varga, who spent the past two years with the program as an associate director, has been elevated to director of strength and conditioning.

Sacramento State (FCS - CA): Sacramento State University Strength & Conditioning is currently seeking volunteer interns for the Summer 2022 internship program. This internship will allow interns the opportunity to work with both Football and Olympic sports programs. This position is responsible for assisting the football strength and conditioning staff with the implementation of the spring off-season program, set up and break down of all training sessions, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training division-I collegiate athletes. Applicants should have, or be working towards, a BA/BS in Exercise Science or a related field. Completion of this internship can fulfill credit hours towards a program degree, SCCC certification, and potentially offer increased opportunities for advancement in the field of strength & conditioning. Candidates must possess excellent communication skills, great work ethic, and a strong desire to work in the field of strength & conditioning. Previous coaching experience, collegiate athletic playing experience, and familiarity with fundamental weight room exercises is ideal, but not required. If interested please send your resume and 3 references to a.sparks@csus.edu