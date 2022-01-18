Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Penn State: Chuck Losey has been promoted to assistant athletics director of performance enhancement. He replaces Dwight Galt III, who recently retired. The school has announced Rhian Davis has been promoted to assistant athetic director for performance enhancement - Olympic Sports.

UCLA: The University of California (UCLA) Football Sport Performance and Conditioning staff is looking to fill 8-10 intern position in March 1st to June 29 of 2022. The purpose of this internship is to educate and provide future coaches with foundational principles in sport performance and conditioning, by giving them hands on experience in student-athlete well-fare, operating performance technology, and a day to day operation as a strength and conditioning professional. These are UNPAID positions. Candidates must be CPR/AED certified and possess or currently pursuing a certification from a recognized governing body NSCA, CSCCa, USAW. Preferred qualifications include: actively pursuing or obtained a degree in an Exercise Science related degree, working towards a certification with a recognized governing body, and proficiency in teaching and performing strength and speed training. Potential candidates must possess an incredible work ethic, great character, and the highest level of energy and enthusiasm. Interns will assist in the implementation of all facets of the strength and conditioning program, complete a comprehensive educational curriculum and perform any other duties assigned by the strength and conditioning staff. All qualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Frank Davis, Associate Director of Sport Performance at Fdavis@athletics.ucla.edu.

Pittsburg State: Pittsburg State University Football Sports Performance Staff has an immediate opening for a paid internship. The position will be a paid internship for spring and summer 2022. The position will become a graduate assistant position starting the fall semester of 2022. The position will be working with football only. The candidate must be certified through the NSCA (CSCS) or CSCCa, have an active CPR/AED certification, and a bachelor's degree in an exercise science related field with an undergraduate GPA of 2.8 or higher. The potential candidate must have a willingness and drive to learn in a fast-paced college environment. The position offers a generous stipend starting immediately and will provide a graduate tuition waiver starting the fall semester of 2022. If interested please email Matt Sommers at msommers45@gmail.com with a subject line of “Pitt State GA 2022”, containing your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References.