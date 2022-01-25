Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Virginia Tech: VT Olympic Strength and Conditioning is seeking an Assistant Strength Coach. This individual will design and implement programs as well as assist with a variety of Olympic Sports. (20-30K annually- no benefits) CSCS or CSCCA and CPR/AED required, Masters preferred. Resumes will be accepted until Feb. 4th. Please send Cover Letter, Resume and 3 References to sethd@vt.edu.

Mount Paran HS (GA): Mount Paran Christian is seeking a highly qualified candidate to fill the Director of Athletic Performance role. Candidates must fully agree and align with the school’s Christian mission statement. Bachelor’s degree is required (Master’s preferred) as well as current credentials in the field of Strength & Conditioning (CSCS, SCCC, etc.). This is a High School teaching position with before- and after-school duties. All interested candidates please submit a resume & cover letter to Athletic Director Mitch Jordan at mjordan@mtparanschool.com.

Vanderbilt Catholic HS (LA): Vandebilt Catholic HS is taking applications for a full time strength and conditioning coach. Vandebilt is coming off

of a State Semi-Final appearance this year. Send resumes to head coach Tommy Minton at tminton@htdiocese.org. Salary based

upon experience and qualifications.

