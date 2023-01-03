Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Colgate (FCS - NY): Colgate University has an immediate opening for a part-time (casual/wage) assistant position. The position pays $20.00 per hour and you can apply using this link.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is inviting applications for the position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The position includes a Stipend possible Housing but no benefits. A Bachelor’s degree and a current certification from NCSA or CSCCA is required. A current CPR/First Aid/AED certification is required. This position will be the Top Assistant with Football as well as having GPS Responsibilities. The Position will also be responsible for Directing Strength & Conditioning for W. Soccer, Softball & W. Golf. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and provide contact information for three references in ONE PDF to Gabe.Miller@valpo.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.