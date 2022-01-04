Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Duke: David Feeley has been announced as the director of football sports performance. He spent the last three seasons at Miami in the same capacity.

USC: Caleb Withrow has joined the USC strength staff. Withrow previously worked with Women's basketball at SMU.

Miami: Aaron Feld, who spent the last several years at Oregon with Mario Cristobal, has been announced as the strength and conditioning coordinator at The U.

Akron: University of Akron Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for SPRING 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2022 and end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Ben Iannacchione, Director of Sports Performance at iannacchione1@gmail.com.

University of St. Mary (KS): The University of Saint Mary is searching for one Graduate Assistant Coach for the Spring 2022Semester. This position is a 12-month position working with the Head Coach and Athletic Training Staff to develop strength and conditioning programs for the student-athletes. The GA position will embrace and support the direction and mission of USM and the Athletic Department. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Assist the strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of the USM strength and conditioning program. Provide individualized programs for assigned teams. Oversee and supervise team training sessions. Maintain fitness center equipment. Supervise USM Fitness Center. Other duties as assigned by Head Strength and Conditioning Coach REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university CPR/AED Working toward CSCS or CSCCa Must be accepted to graduate school at USM Preferred: CSCS or CSCCa Certified. To apply, click this link and submit a cover letter and THREE references as supplemental documents.

Georgia Southern: Georgia Southern University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Winter 2022 Internship, beginning January 10. This is a volunteer internship and provides no monetary compensation. The position will assist in the day-to-day operations of the Eagles football program. This includes but not limited to: warm-ups, strength and speed/agility training, conditioning, athlete evaluations, sports science data collection, set up & break down of weight room, and maintenance of the facility. Applicants are encouraged but not required to be certified in one of all the following: CSCS, SCCC, USAW. If you are interested, send a letter of interest, resume, and three (3) professional references to: Georgia Southern University Attn: Sam Medlock, Assistant Strength Coach at smedlock904@gmail.com.

East Tennessee State (FCS): East Tennessee State University Football Strength & Conditioning is seeking hard working and enthusiastic candidates to fill available internship positions for the SPRING 2022 (January 17 - May 5). Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, and have a current CPR/AED and First Aid Certification. The successful candidates should have a strong desire to not only pursue Strength and Conditioning as a career, but to also obtain Strength and Conditioning Coaching Certifications either from the CSCCa or the NSCA. You will get hands-on coaching experience along with nutritional experience, and other tasks as designated by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Subject line of the email should include first and last name and Spring 2022 Internship. Please send cover letter, resume, and a list of three references in ONE document to GOOCHM@ETSU.EDU.

Assumption (D-II - MA): The strength and conditioning staff at Assumption University are seeking one to two certified (CSCS or equivalent) volunteer coaches to join the sports performance team. A full-year (10 month) commitment is preferred but coaches for one semester are considered. Assumption University is a Division II member within the Northeast 10 Conference. As part of this unpaid position, the staff will receive learning opportunities including but not limited to formal lessons, projects, and hands-on experience. This experience offers coaching opportunities with all 24 athletic programs including football. The opportunity is flexible but qualified candidates must be able to commit to 2-3 days per week. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting in the implementation of strength and conditioning sessions, set-up and breakdown of training sessions, data entry, performance testing, and participation of the 15-week internship curriculum. Preferred qualifications include an undergraduate degree in the field of exercise science, kinesiology or a related field, CPR and first aid certified, and a strength and conditioning certification from a recognized organization (CSCS, SCCC). Qualified individuals should be motivated with proficiency in Microsoft Office. Applicants must be fully vaccinated. Please email Nick Stanovich, the Head Strength and Conditioning coach, your cover letter, resume, and references in pdf form at n.stanovich@assumption.edu.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): The Abilene Christian University Football strength and conditioning program is seeking volunteer interns for the spring 2022 semester. This internship is expected to begin on January 10 and end on May 6th. The purpose of this internship is to develop and prepare young coaches for the profession and everything that comes with it. Interns will go through a curriculum which will cover basic S&C principles, programming, networking and most importantly, Coaching! They also will be expected to assist with all daily operations of the Strength and Conditioning Program. This is an UNPAID position. To apply, send an email with your resume and three references in one PDF to Reid Miller at Rnm19b@Acu.edu.

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Winter/Spring (Jan 5th, 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.