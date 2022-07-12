Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tiffin: The Tiffin University Football program is looking to hire a Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach. This is a full-time position with full benefits, starting August 1, 2022. Successful candidates will work directly with football and will assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training, leading all conditioning and on-field activities, helping conduct any testing performed with our athletes, helping with general maintenance of the weight room and developing nutrition plans for our student-athletes. Preferred qualifications (or actively working to acquire them) include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, and CPR/AED. All interested must apply via this link. Please no phone calls.

BYU: Brigham Young University is currently accepting applications for FALL 2022 THREE (3) Internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department with the potential to assist Baseball. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the BYU Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the Fall program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands on experience training Division 1 collegiate athletes. Nike gear will be provided. Meals will be provided through Fall Camp with some meals being provided throughout the season. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and a strong work ethic. Participation in Collegiate Athletics is preferred. Other preferred qualifications include certification from an accredited organization (CSCS/SCCC), previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Start date would be ASAP and continue through the end of the Fall semester. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Dalton Elliott at Dalton_elliott@byu.edu.

Delaware: Delaware is looking to hire a Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant. The Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant is responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Strength & Conditioning functions within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services at The University of Delaware. The Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant will design, implement, and supervise training programs for assigned teams within the philosophy and guidelines of the Strength Department. The Strength & Conditioning Coaching Assistant will work in collaboration with current strength and conditioning staff, athletic training, and other members of the sports performance department to ensure all policies and procedures are followed and implemented. Minimum Qualifications: BS in Health Science Related Field; CSCS or CSCCa Certification; CPR Certification. To apply for this position, send your cover letter and resume to Rich Levy, Assistant AD for Strength and Conditioning at richlevy@udel.edu.

Alcorn State: Alcorn State has an opening for an assistant strength coach. Details and how to apply can be found via this link.