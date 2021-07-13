Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 13, 2021

Maryland: The University of Maryland Football Performance Department is accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning (3) Volunteer Interns for the 2021 Fall Semester (August 23 – November 27 2021). The opportunity to intern with Maryland Football is intended to provide you with hands-on coaching specific to Football, utilizing various sport science technologies as well as classroom-style specific education. This experience is designed to give you FBS/Power 5 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. No monetary compensation will be provided. It is our mission to equip each intern with the proper tools to be a successful Graduate Assistant and/or Full-Time Assistant. UMD is an equal opportunity employer, which encourages applications from minority group members and women. Interested candidates please send a resume and three professional references to jvieux@umd.edu.

Central Connecticut State: Central Connecticut State is looking for a graduate assistant coach. Responsibilities: Assist Director of Sports Performance with supervision of 17 Division 1 teams. Applicant will be responsible for design, implementation, and supervision of 2-4 teams as assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Qualifications: Must have experience teaching Olympic lifts and other strength exercises. Must possess a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or fitness related field. Applicant must be SCCC and/or CSCS or currently in the process of becoming certified. Must meet graduate school entrance requirements and be accepted into the school. Personal qualities desired are very professional, dependable, good people skills and judgment, with exceptional communication and organizational skills Compensation: $ 11,000 stipend, tuition waiver for 6 hours of graduate study (fall and spring) as well as 3 hours during the summer. Deadline: Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. Start date is September4th. How to apply: Please email a link from (YouTube, Vimeo, or other viewable websites) of yourself demonstrating proper technique of the Olympic Lifts (Cleans, Snatches, & Jerks). And also Submit letter of application, resume and three references to Michael Ericksen, Director of Sports Performance, Central Connecticut State University 1615 Stanley St. New Britain CT 06051 Email: ericksenm@ccsu.edu. Please no phone calls.

Southern (Baton Rouge, LA): Southern University is accepting applications for a VOLUNTEER STRENGTH & CONDITIONING APPRENTICE. This apprenticeship will be immersive and demanding. Position provides on campus housing. Position will remain open until filled. Position will tentatively start on August 1st. Responsibilities include: Opportunity to run own Olympic Sport. Assist with Football and Men’s Basketball. Complete continuing education curriculum. Requirements include: Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field. Certification from reputable organizations (NSCA, USAW, CSCCa, etc.) Current CPR/AED/First Aid Certification. Passion, Effective Leadership & Communication Skills. Willingness to learn and be a coachable coach. Qualified candidates must submit: Resume (1 page max), Cover Letter (1 page max), 3 Professional References (1 page max). Materials must be in one PDF file. To apply send the PDF file to Laramie Immel at laramie_immel@subr.edu.

Mississippi Valley State: Mississippi Valley State University is seeking a Strength & Conditioning Director a full-time staff position (12 month) which oversees the general operation and maintenance of the Athletics' weight room, along with enforcing safety procedures immediately. The Strength and Conditioning Coordinator will direct all S&C activities for the Department of Athletics. Included would be all in-season and out-of-season programs used by MVSU student-athletes. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Effectively design and safely implement strength and conditioning programs for multiple sports with differing physiological needs/concerns. Provide instruction for proper weightlifting and conditioning techniques. Oversee safety and maintenance of the weight room equipment. Communicate with the athletic training staff as to injury concerns/ modifications for athletes. Effectively communicate with coaching staff any concerns regarding their team and/or individual athletes. Create and maintain a scientifically-backed training philosophy. Demonstrate and coach a variety of agility, speed, and conditioning exercises, drills, and techniques with student-athletes across several sports programs. Monitor the daily training progress of all athletes; counsel student-athletes in performance enhancement. Supervise graduate students, work-study, and student interns. Performs other duties as assigned. EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree required. 3 year experience working in intercollegiate athletics environment and, strength and conditioning is preferred. Excellent written and oral communication skills. Take initiative and plan, organize, coordinate, and perform work in various situations where numerous and diverse demands are involved. Experience in program design with the ability to work with multiple sports. NSCA CSCS, and/or CSCCa SCCC certification required. OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Must be able to gain and maintain MVSU driving approval. Weekends and evening work is required. OTHER INFORMATION AND ATTRIBUTES: Candidates should submit an application, cover letter, and resume to Head Football Coach Vincent Dancy @ Vincent.dancy@mvsu.edu. Applications and instructions are located on the website under employment @ www.mvsu.edu. (Student – Athlete Wellness Coordinator)

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso Strength & Conditioning program is currently accepting applications for volunteer strength and conditioning interns for fall semester of 2021. This is an UNPAID position that will last for the duration of the semester with an estimated start date of August 23 rd , 2021 and an estimated finish December 2021. An educational curriculum will be provided as well as practical experience working with student-athletes. Required qualifications include working towards or completion of Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic, able to work a minimum of 20 hours a week, and a strong desire to learn. Preferred qualifications: CSCS or CSCCA certification and current CPR/AED certification. Responsibilities to include: cleaning and maintenance of Larry K. Durham Weight Room, assisting or observing training sessions of all sports teams, distribution of supplements and nutrition, set up and break down for all workouts, and other duties as assigned. A background check is required. Please submit a resume and three professional references to Jonathan Leitch at jleitch@utep.edu. Subject line should read: “UTEP S&C Internship Application”.

Howard: Lucas Lopez has accepted the director of strength and conditioning job at Howard.

Benedict: Benedict College is accepting applications for the position of Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Benedict is a member of NCAA Division II and competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. This position is a full-time salaried position and will start as we open a brand-new Strength and Conditioning facility. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach will oversee all aspects of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program including, but not limited to, development and implementation of performance enhancement, sport specific conditioning and injury programs for more than 300 student-athletes. Responsibilities will also include scheduling and managing the daily operations of the intercollegiate weight room, main fitness room, and maintenance of all related equipment. Required Qualifications: • Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university is required. Master's degree is preferred. Three (3) years of intercollegiate strength and conditioning experience is required. Experience with both men’s and women’s athletics. AED/CPR certification. Current National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) certification required. Preferred Qualifications: Master’s degree from an accredited college or university. Five or more years of intercollegiate strength training experience. Please email your cover letter, resume, and 3 Professional References to BenedictFootball@gmail.com.

Missouri Western State: Missouri Western State is looking for a graduate assistant. The Graduate Assistant (GA) will provide support and assistance to the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. Specific duties include but are not limited to, design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, provide communication with sport coaches, athletic training staff and administration, and possess a willingness and desire to learn and grow in the strength and conditioning profession. The candidate must be highly disciplined, possess the requisite qualities for the profession, and be able to handle a high workload in a demanding environment. The GA receives graduate school tuition covering a maximum of 9 credit hours per semester as well as a monthly stipend. ($5000 for 10 months). Required Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree, employment is contingent on acceptance into MWSU Graduate School (2.75 GPA REQUIRED for admission-NO EXCEPTIONS) • Must be CPR/AED certified. Preferred Qualifications: • Must hold or be working towards a nationally accredited certification (SCCC, CSCS, USAW). • Previous strength and conditioning experience in the collegiate setting. The GA position will start August 2021. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Morningside: The Morningside University Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for TWO restricted earnings assistant coach positions. The hired candidates will have the opportunity to program and coach their own teams and assist with other athletic teams at the NAIA level. Compensation: $2,000 per month over a 10-month period with a meal plan included. Required qualifications: completion of a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Exercise Science related field, CPR/AED/First Aid certified, and must have obtained either CSCCa-SCCC or NSCA-CSCS certification. Responsibilities: programming and implementing safe training practices for assigned athletic teams, assisting with programming and implementation of other athletic teams, and daily maintenance of the athletic training facilities. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this position is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in a single PDF file with the subject header, “Morningside S&C Assistant-Full Name,” to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Aaron Jung at junga@morningside.edu.