Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 19, 2022

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Fall 2022. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu

Tarleton State (FCS- Stephenville, TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is seeking a PAID INTERN to begin by August 1, 2022, or shortly thereafter. Major responsibilities with both Football and Olympic sports will be a part of the paid intern’s duties. Remuneration will be $18.500 annually, paid bi-weekly. The paid intern’s hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for graduate credit. This position will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I FCS Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach and his staff. Qualifications: Preference will be given to applicants who possess a master’s degree and CSCCa , NSCA, or USA Weightlifting certification. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Arizona State: Arizona State University is currently accepting applications for the FALL 2022 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the FALL 2022 training session, AUGUST 1-DECEMBER 2, with the opportunity to stay longer. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL sports performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL sports performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Clayton Kirven at clayton.kirven@asu.edu.

South Carolina: The University of South Carolina Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. We are looking to start the position August 2022; the internship will conclude at the end of the Fall semester with the opportunity to stay for the spring. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down of daily training, routine maintenance/cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Sedergren at sedergrn@mailbox.sc.edu.

FAU: The Florida Atlantic University Football Strength and Conditioning staff is seeking highly motivated volunteer interns for the Fall 2022 semester. This is an UNPAID, volunteer position with the expected start date the week of August 1st - November 1st. The purpose of this internship will be to prepare individuals for the profession and the next step in their career. Individuals must be an aspiring strength and conditioning professional, have obtained or in the process of obtaining a bachelor's degree, have outstanding attention to detail, positive energy, work ethic and seeking to get either CSCS / SCCC / USAW certifications. Individuals will gain insight into all facets of a Division One Conference USA football strength and conditioning program, data collection skills, intimate understanding of multiple technologies (catapult, polar, vmax pro, brower, dasher, and many more), education in program design and application, as well as the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities. If interested, submit cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in one document to Corey Fatony, cfatony@fau.edu.

Arizona: The University of Arizona Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP positions for the Fall of 2022. Qualified candidates will work directly with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department and assist in the implementation of the In-Season Program, set-up and break down of all training sessions, facility and equipment maintenance, gain experience in a collegiate football setting, as well as participate in weekly professional development assignments and meetings. Qualified candidates interested in Sports Science will also gain exposure working with Catapult, EliteForm, 1080 Sprint, 1080 Quantum, KangaTech, EMG and NordBord. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, great attention to detail, a sense of urgency, as well as a desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Professional. This position, although unpaid, will help give you the tools to start you on the path of a successful and rewarding career in Strength & Conditioning. Successful candidates will also have the opportunity to complete a CSCCa Practicum under a CSCCa-approved mentor on staff to qualify them to sit for the SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified) exam. All interested candidates should email a resume and 3 references in one document to Ben Hilgart at hilgart@arizona.edu.

UTSA: The University of Texas at San Antonio Sports Performance Department is actively seeking hard-working, passionate applicants for VOLUNTARY/ NON-MONETARY internship positions working with D1 student-athletes within our institution for the 2022 Fall-Term Starting: August 15, 2022 Ending: December 16, 2022 Interns will have the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills, techniques, and expertise necessary to be an effective, entry-level strength and conditioning coach or graduate assistant on a collegiate or professional level. Individuals looking to get experience in the field of Sports Nutrition are encouraged to apply as well. The interns will be expected to aid the Sports Performance staff in coaching athletes across various sports at the Division I level. Interns will be expected to participate in an internship curriculum that is meant to prepare candidates for their future endeavors within the field of strength and conditioning. This curriculum will include assignments, discussions, and experience in the following areas: leadership, sports management, exercise physiology, program design, exercise instruction and techniques, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, communication / organizational / interpersonal skills, plyometric techniques, speed and agility techniques, and return to play protocols. Internship responsibilities will include various duties within the University of Texas at San Antonio Sports Performance Department on a daily basis. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon hours and occasional weekends. Minimum Requirements: 1. Candidates must possess the following traits: proactive, driven, adaptable, detail-oriented, strong interpersonal skills, punctual, hard-working, passionate, outgoing and eager to learn and develop as an aspiring professional and human being. 2. Must be able to handle transportation to and from internship on daily basis. 3. Responsible for finding housing during internship duration. 4. Responsible for cost of living (finding a job/source of income if needed) Preferred Requirements: 1. CPR/AED/First Aid certified 2. Plans on working towards a degree in a related field 3. Working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, RD 4. Experience/education in Sports Nutrition 5. Must have a passion to pursue strength and conditioning 6. Previous coaching experience is preferred Compensation: This internship is a VOLUNTARY/Non-paying opportunity in the field of Human Performance and/or Sports Nutrition. Completion of internship will provide interns with networking opportunities in the field as well as potential future recommendation for professional advancement and continued mentorship beyond completion of the internship. In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email the following information to Dexter Molinaro (Associate Director of Football Performance) Email: dexter.molinaro@utsa.edu - Cover Letter - Resume - References. Interns must be able to financially support themselves during the internship duration as well as be responsible for their own housing and transportation needs.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a paid-intern strength and conditioning coach. The position will be responsible for 2-3 Olympic teams and assist with football. The chosen candidate can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. Minimum Qualifications: NSCA-CSCS and/or CSCCa-SCCC. Preferred Qualifications: Previous collegiate S&C experience, competitive collegiate involvement, certified – USAW, FMS and/or FRC. The chosen candidate is subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “Paid-Intern Applicant” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.