Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 20, 2021

SMU: Southern Methodist University is currently taking applications for Fall 2021 Semester Interns to work with all team sports. This is an unpaid position however interns are encouraged to find a part time job in the surrounding area. Work hours will span from morning to evening 5-7 days per week. The internship will start on August 16 th and will last for the full fall semester. Candidates who are interested in hands-on strength and conditioning coaching experience are encouraged to apply. This internship has potential to continue into the Winter and Spring semesters. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have the desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is preferred that candidates have their CSCS but all are encouraged to apply. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references attached to wynnj@smu.edu.

Colorado: The University of Colorado at Boulder, Department of Intercollegiate Athletics Strength and Conditioning Program is accepting applications for the 2021 Fall Semester Olympic Strength and Conditioning Internship. Qualifications: Ideal candidates should be pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Exercise Science, or related field of study. Must possess a STRONG work ethic, a willingness to be open to new ideas, and possess a strong desire to enter the Strength and Conditioning field, particularly at the collegiate level. Current certification, or working towards certification, with the NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa is a must. CSCCa mentorship program is available to those pursuing the SCCC certification. CPR certification/renewal can be attained during the internship. Preferred candidates will have experience in a team training setting, be able to lead groups large and small, and be able to communicate effectively with a diverse group of student athletes. Intern will be assigned tasks, duties, and projects related to Strength and Conditioning. Projects and assignments must be completed in a timely manner, with the utmost responsibility, care and professionalism. Successful candidates must possess and demonstrate a STRONG attention to detail. Start-Date: The approximate start-date for the 2021 Fall Semester Olympic Strength and Conditioning Internship is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021. Compensation: This is an unpaid voluntary position. Candidates will have the opportunity to learn and gain experience at a highly competitive Division 1 Pac-12 institution. The curriculum is structured and designed to prepare candidates to advance a career in the Strength and Conditioning field. Athletic apparel will be provided when available. Class credit from current institution is available if applicable. Application Process: E-mail cover letter, resume and list of references to Adam Ringler at adam.t.ringler@colorado.edu.

St. Francis (NAIA – IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a 12k Restricted Earning strength and conditioning coordinator. This individual will lead the strength and conditioning efforts for all sports at USF and manage the on-campus fitness center. Candidates must have two years of strength and conditioning experience, and possess a Bachelor’s degree. Possession of an NSCA certification (CSCS) is required. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu.

Fordham: Fordham University Strength and Conditioning is looking for a full-time, benefits eligible, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach to join our staff. Duties include, but are not limited to: the design, implementation, and evaluation of sport-specific speed, strength, and conditioning for varsity teams as assigned by the Assistant AD for Athletic Performance. Analyze nutritional/behavioral habits of student athletes and educate them on healthy/high performance choices. Data entry of strength, speed, and conditioning test results, athlete nutritional analyses, and other data as necessary. Consistent and clear communication with fellow S&C coaches, sport coaches, and sports medicine staff regarding physical training student-athletes. Compliance with all NCAA, Atlantic 10, Patriot League, and University rules and regulations. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Health/Physical Education or a related field required, Master’s Degree preferred. 1-3 years’ experience required, working in a collegiate strength and conditioning environment preferred. National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) certification, or Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCCA) certification required. CPR and First Aid certification required. Further certification within USAW, Precision Nutrition, FRC, and FMS is strongly encouraged. Proven success in all areas of strength and conditioning programming, Olympic style lifts, plyometrics, speed development, conditioning, and mobility development. High energy, a growth mindset, and a hunger to learn are non-negotiable attributes required to become a part of Fordham University Strength and Conditioning. How to Apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter/resume and 3 references via email to jgilfedder@fordham.edu as well as an online application via this link.

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

Saginaw Valley (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University Strength and Conditioning, an NCAA Division II institution, is seeking two to four full-time professional interns for the Fall 2021 semester. The timeline for the internship is August 30th-December 10th. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the sport performance industry. Coaching opportunities include assisting with all Varsity sports, including football, in developing and administrating all phases of the strength and conditioning program. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to: set up, breakdown, and implementation of all training session, daily and weekly maintenance of the weight room equipment, stocking and maintenance of post-training nutrition station, and administrative duties such as data entry and tracking for various teams. The ideal candidate for this internship must possess a strong work ethic, a desire to excel in the field of strength and conditioning and have a strong strength training background. The individuals will serve as top assistants for select varsity sports as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications: Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Individuals must possess or be working towards a CSCS, and additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Zach Mendoza, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. These positions will be open until filled. Interested candidates can contact assistant strength coach Zach Mendoza at zmmendoz@svsu.edu.

Crown College (D-III - MN): Crown College has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is a salary position with full benefits. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Crown College's Christian mission. The position will program for and coordinate all football lifting sessions, coach a position, and have their own recruiting area. Preferred: First Aid/CPR/AED, CSCS,SCCC Certified. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Head Coach Anthony Franz at FranzA@Crown.edu with subject line Crown Strength Position. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Stevenson (D-III - MD): Stevenson is looking to hire an assistant strength coach. This is a full-time position that requires a CSCS certification. Interested candidates can learn more about the position, and apply, via this link.