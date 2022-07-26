Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Fresno State: Fresno State is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Fresno State Performance Science Program for the 2022 Fall Semester, with the possibility of an extension through Spring 2023. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football and Olympic Performance Science staff with the implementation of daily logistics of testing, monitoring, and reporting using Hawkin Dynamic Force Plates, Rep1 VBT, 1080 Sprint, VX Sport GPS & Heart Rate, and Bod Pod. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Fresno State Performance Science philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, return-to-play coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury mitigation protocols. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective performance scientist with the potential to transition into a paid position with Fresno, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as possible for the Fall 2022 semester, with the opportunity to extend throughout the entire 2023 Spring semester pending a positive evaluation. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a performance scientist, strong character, driven work ethic, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification. Per university policy it is required that all Fresno State students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine as well as the booster. Proof of verification must be presented before the start of the internship. Deadline to apply is: Friday, August 13th 2022. If interested send an email with the subject header titled “Fresno State Performance Science Program Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please submit a short video entailing your experience relevant to the field of Sports Performance in five minutes or less to bradym@fresnostate.edu.

Lincoln (MO): Lincoln University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, assist full time coach with their respective teams, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to graduate school with a GRE score . Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, USAW), and strong desire to be a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Projected start date is June 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Director of strength and Conditioning Coach, Drew White at whited@lincolnu.edu.

ETSU: East Tennessee State University is seeking hardworking and enthusiastic candidates to fill available UNPAID internship positions for the FALL 2022 (August 22-December 30). The successful candidates will receive hands-on coaching experience with competitive, championship caliber D-1 student athletes, assist with program design and testing protocols, sports-nutrition responsibilities, data collection and application, recovery methods and implementation, return to play protocols, and possibly internship academic credits (where applicable). Minimum qualifications: Currently enrolled in a sport-related field of study (Ex. Phys/Kines/Ex. Science/PE/Health), CPR/AED Certification, a strong work ethic, punctual, enthusiastic, and an effective communicator. Interested candidates, please email your resume in a PDF document where the subject includes your first and last name with “ETSU Fall Internship 2022” to Coach Josh Taylor at taylorjl11@etsu.edu.

Grove City (D-III - PA): Grove City College announces an opening for a Director of Sports Performance. The candidate will be responsible for coordinating the strength and conditioning program for the entire athletic department. This will require creating and coaching the proper workout protocol for all of the athletic programs at Grove City College for both their in-season and out of season time periods. The candidate could be asked to supervise and mentor 2+ Exercise Science students per semester who are interested in going into strength and conditioning coaching as a career. The qualified candidate will have a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in an exercise science or related field and have a minimum of two years’ experience working in a sport related strength and conditioning atmosphere (preferably in a collegiate athletic program). The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach must maintain current strength and conditioning certification in the form of either CSCS, USA-W or CSCCA. Please send a current curriculum vitae, names and contact information for three references and a letter of interest that explains how your Christian faith represents a strong fit with Grove City College’s unique mission as a Christian liberal arts college. Send materials to: Mrs. Jamie N. Kimble, Associate Director of Human Resources at employment@gcc.edu.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion University (we are merging to become PennWest University-Clarion) Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking two qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Position will include a full tuition waiver and a stipend. Candidates will have an opportunity to coach their own teams as well as assist with Football. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification; CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs, and acceptance into graduate program through any of our PennWest sister schools. Start date: August, 2022. Please email a Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Jeremiah Welch at JMWelch@Pennwest.edu.

Temple: The Temple Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for a 2022 IN-Season VOLUNTEER internship position. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting the TEMPLE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the IN-Season program. The successful candidate will get hands on experience working with FBS athletes. Duties include but no limited to, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility. Required qualifications include a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional and have a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body, previous coaching experience, or personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. There is NO compensation, and housing WILL NOT be provided. Please make sure that this position is economically feasible for you and that you meet all requirements before applying. Our facility is in Philadelphia PA. A tentative start date has been set for August 29 th , 2022, and the position will continue through the end of December. To apply, email a cover letter, resume, and your references in a single document to Justus Galac, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at Justus.galac@temple.edu.

Marshall: The Marshall University Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for our FALL 2022 VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP Program. JOB DESCRIPTION: Assist in the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, set-up/breakdown of training equipment, and other general day-to-day responsibilities. QUALIFICATIONS: Possess or pursue a bachelor’s degree. Preferably certified or working towards NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa- SCCC. VALUE: This position will provide an opportunity to work directly with athletes in both small and large group settings. You will gain experience working with a variety of teams including Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Golf, Women’s Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis, and Women’s Volleyball. COMPENSATION: This is an UNPAID INTERNSHIP. DATES: The Internship Program will run from August 21 st – December 9 th . REGISTRATION: Please email your resume and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Evan Mills, at millse@marshall.edu.