Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 27, 2021

Northwestern: Northwestern University Olympic Sports Performance Department is seeking VOLUNTEER interns for Fall 2021, August – December The internship will involve: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the training programs for Olympic sports teams -Learning coaching, programming, communication and leadership skills; Gaining experience in areas of coaching; plyometric, speed, and agility techniques; conditioning; and facility/athlete management; Daily responsibilities within the NU Sports Performance Department QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing/completed bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field; Currently certified or pursuing CSCCA or NSCA certification(s); A strong desire to work in the field of sport performance; Preferred certification in CPR/First Aid; Previous weight room or athletic experience is preferred COMPENSATION: This is an un-paid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To apply: send cover letter, resume, and references in one PDF document to Matt Lemanowicz, Assistant Director of Sports Performance at matt.lemanowicz@northwestern.edu.

North Dakota State: The North Dakota State University Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position working with Olympic Sports for the 2021-22 academic year. This position will begin in August and conclude at the end of the school year in May. At the end of the academic year, the paid intern will move into a graduate assistant position with our program. As an intern in our program, you will have the opportunity to join a high functioning, collaborative team of professionals who are committed to helping our athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. Interns in our program can expect to gain valuable, hands on experience in areas such as program design, exercise instruction, plyometric, speed and agility techniques, conditioning, facility and athlete management. It is our goal to equip our interns with the skills needed to excel as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of their time in our program. All interns will take part in a formal internship curriculum with weekly meetings and assignments. Our staff will take the time to mentor and develop interns within our program. We believe that an educated and well-trained staff will have a powerful and meaningful impact on our student athletes. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, CSCS preferred. Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, possess an excellent work ethic and have the ability to take initiative and be pro-active. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Compensation: $750/month. Academic credit available. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of 3 professional references to: Jason Miller, Director of Athletic Performance – Olympic Sports at jason.s.miller@ndsu.edu.

University of St. Francis (NAIA – IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a 12k Restricted Earning strength and conditioning coordinator. This individual will lead the strength and conditioning efforts for all sports at USF and manage the on-campus fitness center. Candidates must have two years of strength and conditioning experience, and possess a Bachelor’s degree. Possession of an NSCA certification (CSCS) is required. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu.

Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is looking for an energetic team member to build a successful strength and conditioning program for our varsity programs and take a hands-on approach to the overall health and safety of the campus community. This position oversees the College's two weight room facilities, coordinates and conducts conditioning programs for Wooster's varsity sports, and is an important member of the facility and event operations team with oversight and management of game/event administration throughout the year. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Oversee all aspects of Williams Fitness Center and Swigart Strength Center. Develop, implement, and communicate policies and procedures. Establish facility schedules, creating times for team, small group, and individual sessions as well as general use. Work closely with coaches and sports medicine staff in the development and assessment of strength and conditioning programs for varsity sports. Provide general education and resources for all users of Williams Fitness Center and Swigart Strength Center. Recruit, hire, train, schedule, supervise, and evaluate student workers (and part-time employees) for Williams Fitness Center and Swigart Strength Center, including approval of payroll. As part of Facilities and Operations Team, provide organization, oversight and management, including customer service, for scheduled events, pre-event preparation, on-site administration, and post-event follow-up. Requirements: Education and Experience: Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from four-year college or university; Master's degree preferred. Previous experience working in a fitness center preferred. Previous experience working in facility or event operations at the collegiate level preferred. Certificates, Licenses and Registrations: Strength and Conditioning Certification through an accredited program required. Must have a valid Driver's License, CPR, First Aid, and AED Certification (can be completed after hire). Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines governing the recruitment and retention of student-athletes. Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines governing varsity athletic. High level of organization and strong time management skills. Willingness to support students from diverse cultural backgrounds and a commitment to a diverse community. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Apply here.